Brussels passes vote on mandatory migrant quotas

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Migrants are to be redistributed from Western Europe to all EU countries, including Hungary. Any member refusing to accept migrants will be penalized by Brussels. Each declined reception will carry a fine of 22,000 euros.

The European Union wants to introduce a mandatory distribution of migrants among its member states, and if the legislative process goes to fruition, member states will have no say in who will live within their territories, the parliamentary state secretary of Hungary's interior ministry said in Luxembourg, on Thursday.

Bence Retvari made the statement after the interior ministers of EU member states had adopted a Council position on the EU's asylum reform in a majority decision.

The adopted document, which contains a general approach on asylum cases, envisions that the EU distribution mechanism will essentially allow the illegal migrants themselves, or the people smugglers transporting them into Europe, to decide who will live in Europe,

he said.

Mr Retvari emphasized that Hungary has consistently opposed this proposal, along with Poland.

He added that

the proposal states that, should a member state decline to accept migrants, then that state must pay a sum of approximately eight million forints (22,000 euros) per migrant to the European Union.

 The information stating which member country bears what proportion of the burden of border protection, or of procedures to be conducted at the border, was called disproportionate by the state secretary.

Photo:  Zoltan Havran


Although Hungary is not considered a front-line country by decision makers in Europe, the country was tasked with Hungarian authorities having to administer and process 28.3 percent of all border procedures. Hungary is being forced to provide almost a third of all EU border procedure capacity, because Hungarian authorities are keeping track of exactly how many illegal migrants are returned, he said.

The state secretary also underlined that he could not report any progress regarding the EU financing of border protection costs, while Hungary has already spent more than 1.5 billion euros to build these capacities. 

We have repeatedly asked the EU to contribute to our costs of external border protection. If we are talking about solidarity, this does not only mean that migrants should be distributed among the bloc's members, but that those who strive to limit the number of people to be distributed should also be a part of this,

he pointed out.
The proposal is dangerous, according to the state secretary, because it contains simplifications and mitigations, and these will certainly serve as an incentive for illegal migration.

Mr Retvari also argued that the procedure for adopting the Council's position on Thursday was an example of double standards and made a mockery of European values.

According to the Hungarian viewpoint, the European Council - comprised of the leaders of EU member states - has the right to decide on issues related to asylum reforms, but this was ignored by the Council of Interior Ministers, he said.

He stressed that on Thursday the ministers voted on proposals that had been distributed just a few minutes, or - at most - half an hour in advance at the Council of Ministers meeting, and that the pro-migration governments kept putting pressure on other member states, trying to get them to approve the proposal.

Hungary is constantly being called into question over the rule of law, while we saw at the Council meeting that decisions on migration issues that will define the next generations are adopted through unimaginable processes and procedures,

Mr Retvari said.

 

Cover photo: Migrant camp in front of the Tunisian office of the International Organization for Migration on 31 March 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Hassene Dridi) 

 

Ajánló

This is surely not the EU the founders had envisioned

This is surely not the EU the founders had envisioned

The way Brussels is leading the community is a far cry from the original vision.
MEP Hidveghi: Hungary stands up for the Hungarians of Transcarpathia + video

MEP Hidveghi: Hungary stands up for the Hungarians of Transcarpathia + video

Both in terms of the sanctions policy and Transcarpathia’s minorities, Hungary’s interest comes first, the Fidesz MEP told state-owned France Info.
JM Varga: Hungary wants to investigate EP corruption scandals

JM Varga: Hungary wants to investigate EP corruption scandals

Hungary's justice minister described the European Parliament as a frustrated institution.
Will EU leaders dismantle energy security?

Will EU leaders dismantle energy security?

There is a subtle, yet enormous difference between blowing up the dam, or the Nord Stream pipeline.
Pope Francis calls Hungary an example to follow

Pope Francis calls Hungary an example to follow

Hungary is under attack for standing up for Christian values, the Holy Father stressed.
Tornado followed by storm hits Budapest

Tornado followed by storm hits Budapest

Firefighters in Budapest's 14th district pulled out a car submerged in the water. Vehicles are allowed to proceed only in the northern direction.
idézőjelVélemény
Pilhál Tamás

Kötelező migránskvóta – Meddig tűrünk még?!

A kötelező migránskvótával Brüsszelben újabb vörös vonalat léptek át. Mindenáron kenyértörésre akarják vinni a dolgot.

