időjárás 19°C Cintia , Norbert 2023. június 6.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 19°C
Cintia, Norbert
2023. június 6.
magyar

Hungarian Defense Minister: Georgia is Hungary's strategic partner + video

Molnár János
2 órája 2 órája
Hungarian Defense Minister: Georgia is Hungary's strategic partner + video

Georgia is a strategic partner of Hungary, Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said in Tbilisi, after meeting with Georgia’s defense minister. He added that the two countries would continue to work on deepening their relations both bilaterally and at the level of allies. Georgia’s “deep-rooted and rich history and values” are needed in the “turbulent period” the 21st century is witnessing, the Hungarian minister was quoted as saying by a the defense ministry’s statement forwarded to MTI, Hungary’s state news agency. The two countries share much in common in terms of history, culture and geographical characteristics, the Hungarian minister said, highlighting, for example, that both Hungary and Georgia 

were able to preserve their unique language and culture amidst the storms of history and politics, and that the thousand-year-old Christian traditions also ensure a fundamental and extremely important link, offering a kind of ‘common language’ between the two countries.

According to the statement, Hungary’s defense minister stressed that the future of both Hungary and Georgia is built on the past, and that talks with Georgian Defense Minister Juanser Burchuladze took place in this spirit. Georgia plays an important role in the South Caucasus, a key region for Hungary, Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky emphasized, adding that this is why Hungary closely follows the activities of the region's actors, the statement said. 

The minister praised bilateral military and defense relations as excellent, the statement said, noting that Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky and Defense Minister Juanser Burchuladze also discussed further strengthening of these ties.

Hungary is involved in the preparation of Georgian officers bound for NATO missions, including the training of helicopter pilots,

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said, adding that he and his Georgian counterpart also discussed opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry. He noted that Hungary was a committed supporter of Georgia’s aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration.
“We are convinced that Georgia is ready to be granted candidate member status” and to take its rightful place in the international alliance system, the minister said. He noted Hungary’s role in the NATO-Georgia cooperation aimed at boosting the Georgian military’s capabilities and effectiveness and its presence in the European Union’s monitoring mission in Georgia.
In its statement, the defense ministry said that Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky inaugurated a monument dedicated to the Hungarian soldiers who fell on Georgia’s territory during the 2nd World War. At the commemoration, the minister thanked Georgia’s government for supporting the monument, stressing that the joint work and joint thinking are playing an important role in the two countries' ties not just for the future, but also in terms of the past. Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky also met Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the country’s former defense minister, during his visit.

Cover photo: Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Photo: Andras Eberling)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Özönvízszerű esőzés zúdult Kincsesbányára, mutatjuk még hol volt felhőszakadás

Özönvízszerű esőzés zúdult Kincsesbányára, mutatjuk még hol volt felhőszakadás

origo.hu
A rendőrség kihallgatta Gálvölgyi János családját

A rendőrség kihallgatta Gálvölgyi János családját

origo.hu
Zoe Saldana félmeztelenül pózol - A galaxis őrzőinek sztárja a melle alá tetováltatta férje arcképét

Zoe Saldana félmeztelenül pózol - A galaxis őrzőinek sztárja a melle alá tetováltatta férje arcképét

life.hu
Radar – A 119 éves ember története

Radar – A 119 éves ember története

hirtv.hu
Nagyágyú célkeresztjébe került Szoboszlai, lecsapnák a Newcastle kezéről

Nagyágyú célkeresztjébe került Szoboszlai, lecsapnák a Newcastle kezéről

ripost.hu
Radar – Még a városi parkokban és a strandokon is kullancsinvázió fenyeget

Radar – Még a városi parkokban és a strandokon is kullancsinvázió fenyeget

hirtv.hu
Hosszú idő után megszólalt a magánéletéről Szabó Zsófi

Hosszú idő után megszólalt a magánéletéről Szabó Zsófi

origo.hu
Csokifagyi napja 2023: ezeken a helyeket tudsz féláron fagyizni - itt a lista!

Csokifagyi napja 2023: ezeken a helyeket tudsz féláron fagyizni - itt a lista!

mindmegette.hu
Multifokális lencse 50% kedvezménnyel (x)

Multifokális lencse 50% kedvezménnyel (x)

life.hu
„Szilárd szeretett élni, szerette a feleségét, a fiát, az életét” – nyomatékosította a hegymászószövetség elnöke

„Szilárd szeretett élni, szerette a feleségét, a fiát, az életét” – nyomatékosította a hegymászószövetség elnöke

magyarnemzet.hu
A bőséges folyadékbevitel is lehet a hólyaghurut ellenszere(x)

A bőséges folyadékbevitel is lehet a hólyaghurut ellenszere(x)

life.hu
Állásbörze a város felett

Állásbörze a város felett

vg.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Archbishop Erdo: God's intention with Pope Francis' visit was to encourage and strengthen Hungarian nation

Archbishop Erdo: God's intention with Pope Francis' visit was to encourage and strengthen Hungarian nation

Our gratitude for Pope Francis' visit to Hungary is only authentic if we put his teachings into action, Archbishop Peter Erdo said.
What happens when Russia declares martial law?

What happens when Russia declares martial law?

With the help of an expert in international law, we wanted to find out exactly what happens when a state of war is declared in Russia.
Salvini working to create a right-wing European party family

Salvini working to create a right-wing European party family

Preparations to set up a right-wing formation began in 2021, when Mr Salvini held talks with Hungarian PM Orban and Polish PM Morawiecki, in Hungary.
PM Orban: The policy of Eastern Opening is working!

PM Orban: The policy of Eastern Opening is working!

The meeting between Hungary's prime minister and Jin Liqun was also attended by Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy.
Trianon peace diktat has left never-healing wounds

Trianon peace diktat has left never-healing wounds

On 4 June, we remember the tragic decision with a sense of cohesion that strengthens us.
It's like a war zone – a local report from Kosovo

It's like a war zone – a local report from Kosovo

Relations between Kosovo Albanians and Serbs have deteriorated to such an extent that reconciliation appears unlikely in the foreseeable future.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Nagy Ervin nagyon mélyre süllyedt, felháborító tettére nincs bocsánat

Eddig és ne tovább!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu