Hungarian Defense Minister: Georgia is Hungary's strategic partner + video

Georgia is a strategic partner of Hungary, Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said in Tbilisi, after meeting with Georgia’s defense minister. He added that the two countries would continue to work on deepening their relations both bilaterally and at the level of allies. Georgia’s “deep-rooted and rich history and values” are needed in the “turbulent period” the 21st century is witnessing, the Hungarian minister was quoted as saying by a the defense ministry’s statement forwarded to MTI, Hungary’s state news agency. The two countries share much in common in terms of history, culture and geographical characteristics, the Hungarian minister said, highlighting, for example, that both Hungary and Georgia

were able to preserve their unique language and culture amidst the storms of history and politics, and that the thousand-year-old Christian traditions also ensure a fundamental and extremely important link, offering a kind of ‘common language’ between the two countries.

According to the statement, Hungary’s defense minister stressed that the future of both Hungary and Georgia is built on the past, and that talks with Georgian Defense Minister Juanser Burchuladze took place in this spirit. Georgia plays an important role in the South Caucasus, a key region for Hungary, Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky emphasized, adding that this is why Hungary closely follows the activities of the region's actors, the statement said.

The minister praised bilateral military and defense relations as excellent, the statement said, noting that Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky and Defense Minister Juanser Burchuladze also discussed further strengthening of these ties.

Hungary is involved in the preparation of Georgian officers bound for NATO missions, including the training of helicopter pilots,

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said, adding that he and his Georgian counterpart also discussed opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry. He noted that Hungary was a committed supporter of Georgia’s aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration.

“We are convinced that Georgia is ready to be granted candidate member status” and to take its rightful place in the international alliance system, the minister said. He noted Hungary’s role in the NATO-Georgia cooperation aimed at boosting the Georgian military’s capabilities and effectiveness and its presence in the European Union’s monitoring mission in Georgia.

In its statement, the defense ministry said that Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky inaugurated a monument dedicated to the Hungarian soldiers who fell on Georgia’s territory during the 2nd World War. At the commemoration, the minister thanked Georgia’s government for supporting the monument, stressing that the joint work and joint thinking are playing an important role in the two countries' ties not just for the future, but also in terms of the past. Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky also met Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the country’s former defense minister, during his visit.