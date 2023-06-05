időjárás 25°C Fatime 2023. június 5.
Fatime
2023. június 5.
PM Orban: The policy of Eastern Opening is working!

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban held talks with the head of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in his Budapest office, at the Carmelite Monastery, on Monday, the deputy state secretary in charge of the Prime Minister's Press Office told Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

The meeting between Hungarian PM Orban and Jin Liqun was also attended by Marton Nagy, Hungary's economic development minister. The sides have articulated that the fruits of Hungary's Eastern Opening policy were starting to bear fruit. Our largest foreign investors in terms of working capital are now the Asian - Chinese, Korean, Japanese - companies, while the interest, activity and presence of Asian commercial banks are also intensifying on the market.

Hungary wants Asian capital to play an important role in achieving its goals int he realm of national economic development strategy, and views AIIB membership as a bridge that helps Hungary play a greater role in Asia, PM Orban's press chief said. 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook.com / Viktor Orban)

Salvini working to create a right-wing European party family

Salvini working to create a right-wing European party family

Preparations to set up a right-wing formation began in 2021, when Mr Salvini held talks with Hungarian PM Orban and Polish PM Morawiecki, in Hungary.
Trianon peace diktat has left never-healing wounds

Trianon peace diktat has left never-healing wounds

On 4 June, we remember the tragic decision with a sense of cohesion that strengthens us.
It's like a war zone – a local report from Kosovo

It's like a war zone – a local report from Kosovo

Relations between Kosovo Albanians and Serbs have deteriorated to such an extent that reconciliation appears unlikely in the foreseeable future.
Leftist Hungarian politician would send European soldiers to their deaths + video

Leftist Hungarian politician would send European soldiers to their deaths + video

The "Dollar Left" would drift Hungary into war, and it would also have its youth slaughtered.
Despite hysteria-mongering, foreign investors' confidence in Hungary unbroken, as evidenced by growing number of investments

Despite hysteria-mongering, foreign investors' confidence in Hungary unbroken, as evidenced by growing number of investments

Money spent on research and development exceeded HUF 1 thousand billion last year, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in Budapest on Friday.
Hungarian House Speaker: We must be even more determined in defending Hungary's national interests

Hungarian House Speaker: We must be even more determined in defending Hungary's national interests

The developed West has reached a point where they are taking our money like highway thieves and threatening to make us a pariah within a federal system that is supposedly based on equality.
