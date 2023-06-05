Ajánló

Salvini working to create a right-wing European party family

Preparations to set up a right-wing formation began in 2021, when Mr Salvini held talks with Hungarian PM Orban and Polish PM Morawiecki, in Hungary.

Trianon peace diktat has left never-healing wounds

On 4 June, we remember the tragic decision with a sense of cohesion that strengthens us.

It's like a war zone – a local report from Kosovo

Relations between Kosovo Albanians and Serbs have deteriorated to such an extent that reconciliation appears unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Leftist Hungarian politician would send European soldiers to their deaths + video

The "Dollar Left" would drift Hungary into war, and it would also have its youth slaughtered.

Despite hysteria-mongering, foreign investors' confidence in Hungary unbroken, as evidenced by growing number of investments

Money spent on research and development exceeded HUF 1 thousand billion last year, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in Budapest on Friday.

Hungarian House Speaker: We must be even more determined in defending Hungary's national interests

The developed West has reached a point where they are taking our money like highway thieves and threatening to make us a pariah within a federal system that is supposedly based on equality.