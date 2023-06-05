PM Orban: The policy of Eastern Opening is working!

The meeting between Hungarian PM Orban and Jin Liqun was also attended by Marton Nagy, Hungary's economic development minister. The sides have articulated that the fruits of Hungary's Eastern Opening policy were starting to bear fruit. Our largest foreign investors in terms of working capital are now the Asian - Chinese, Korean, Japanese - companies, while the interest, activity and presence of Asian commercial banks are also intensifying on the market.
