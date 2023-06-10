időjárás 23°C Gréta , Margit 2023. június 10.
Gréta, Margit
2023. június 10.
Polish PM also lashes out against mandatory migrant quotas

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 2 órája
Polish PM also lashes out against mandatory migrant quotas

We will not accept the forced resettlement. Poland is against people smugglers dictating EU rules! - the Hungarian Mandiner portal quoted Mateusz Morawiecki as saying. Poland's prime minister was reacting to news reports that a plan to make the distribution of migrants compulsory, or to impose a fine on those who refuse to do so, was pushed through the European Union's Justice and Home Affairs Council.

We have welcomed millions of refugees with a true heart in a time of real military conflict. We have shown the same efficiency and effectiveness in managing the migration crisis at our eastern border,

the Polish prime minister explained, referring to the millions of Ukrainian refugees arriving in his country and the crisis that's unfolded at the Belarus border. As long as the Law and Justice (PiS) party remains in power in Poland, we will not allow people smugglers to dictate EU rules. We support the closure of borders, including the southern border, too. The PiS-led government supports peace, security and common sense. If anyone wants to be driven into the socialist frenzy, then let them do so, but we will safeguard the peace and security of the Polish people," he said.

PM Morawiecki also underlined, that 

even in the past, Poland was part of the minority in terms of refugee issues, with only the Czechs and Hungarians holding a similar position, but they managed to establish a common position anyway.

− This also shows that the EU is suffering from a serious disease. In order to circumvent the rules and the treaties, and to prevent vetoes, these decisions are taken at the EU interior ministers' meetings, where even a simple majority is sufficient," Radoszlaw Fogiel, a Polish ruling party lawmaker told TVP1. He said Poland has not, and will never agree to this type of deal. 

Poland's former Prime Minister, Beata Szydlo, also pointed out that

such decisions have always been taken by the heads of government.

By contrast, the migration pact was adopted entirely outside the European Council, at a ministerial meeting, where there is no veto, and where decisions are taken by a simple majority.

– Brussels is abusing its power. They want to transfer the migrants to Hungary, forcibly. This is unacceptable! They want to turn Hungary into a country of immigrants by force,"Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said in his recent Facebook post.

Experts interviewed by our newspaper have also pointed out that the mandatory migrant quota scheme would put a dent into the EU's unity, and that Hungary would be made to pay the price for Brussels' failed migration policy.

Cover photo: Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki attends a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Warsaw, on 9 June 2023. (Photo: MTI/EPA/PAP/Pawel Supernak)

 

Migration package could further boost Germany's thriving right wing

Migration package could further boost Germany's thriving right wing

The conservative Alternative for Germany (AfD) has overtaken Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party in the latest polls.
Hungary would be made to pay the price for failed migration policy

Hungary would be made to pay the price for failed migration policy

The new migration pact will allow people smugglers to decide who will live in Europe, Zoltan Lomnici Jr. said.
This is surely not the EU the founders had envisioned

This is surely not the EU the founders had envisioned

The way Brussels is leading the community is a far cry from the original vision.
Brussels passes vote on mandatory migrant quotas

Brussels passes vote on mandatory migrant quotas

Migrants will be relocated from Western Europe to all EU member states. including Hungary.
MEP Hidveghi: Hungary stands up for the Hungarians of Transcarpathia + video

MEP Hidveghi: Hungary stands up for the Hungarians of Transcarpathia + video

Both in terms of the sanctions policy and Transcarpathia’s minorities, Hungary’s interest comes first, the Fidesz MEP told state-owned France Info.
JM Varga: Hungary wants to investigate EP corruption scandals

JM Varga: Hungary wants to investigate EP corruption scandals

Hungary's justice minister described the European Parliament as a frustrated institution.
