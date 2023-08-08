időjárás 22°C László 2023. augusztus 8.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 22°C
László
2023. augusztus 8.
magyar
Criminal organizations are waging a regular war for the migrants

Analyst: Millions of illegal immigrants could leave Africa

Szemán László János
1 órája 56 perce
Analyst: Millions of illegal immigrants could leave Africa

Millions of illegal migrants could set off for Europe because of the chaotic situation in Africa, an analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights told Magyar Nemzet. The security policy advisor also explained why the smugglers and the illegal immigrants attempting to cross Hungary’s southern border are carrying weapons.

One may feel concerned reading the news from the Serbia-Hungary border. Hardly a day goes by without news of migrants and people smugglers shooting at each other on the Serbian side. Serbian special forces are confiscating submachine guns and sniper rifles from migrants and people smugglers; a particularly worrying development. 

Serbian special police seized these sub-machine guns from illegal migrants (Photo: Serbian police)

“There are now more Eskimos than seals,” Jozsef Horvath, a security policy advisor at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet. He added that the number of organized criminal groups specializing in people smuggling has increased significantly, and they are fighting territorial wars against each other to protect their business interests. At the same time, illegal migrants are also arming themselves against the increasingly violent smugglers and even against each other, the expert said.

“Everyone wants to get into the European Union as quickly as possible, knowing that there will be EU elections next year. They have reason to be concerned that a new EU leadership having a different approach could ensure that the EU is not as easy and hassle-free to enter as it is now.

It is understandable that migrants want to be inside the Schengen borders as soon as possible," added Jozsef Horvath.

They sent a message with the quota system

According to the security policy advisor, the old-new EU plan about the mandatory distribution of illegal migrants among member states will have a major impact on the actions of organized crime groups and the movement of illegal migrants. Eliminating organized criminal groups is one of the EU leadership's stated aims with the mandatory distribution and with the controlled legal migration routes, Jozsef Horvath pointed out. This would also appeal to illegal immigrants who would not have to pay thousands of euros to get to the other side of the Schengen border. 

The announcement of the quota system was a positive message to illegal immigrants and a negative one to organized crime.

 

The security policy advisor at the Center for Fundamental Rights, expects a hot autumn because of migrants (Photo: Andras Eberling)

They are coming towards Hungary

According to the security policy advisor, there are two reasons why illegal migrants want to enter the EU through Hungary's border fence instead of heading for Croatia and Slovenia, where they could move freely: "One is that Austria has almost hermetically sealed its borders with Italy and Slovenia. From the Italian side, illegal immigrants could enter through the passes, but Austria can close those passes rather easily. France does the same, as do the Germany in the north. Geography makes it easier to close a border in the mountains than a one in the plains.

This is why Italy has become a kind of sack, the expert says. Masses of illegal migrants arrive by sea, but they are unable to continue their journey towards Western Europe. In addition, Italy has a much lower level of social services for migrants because of the overcrowding. 

“Meanwhile, tensions are running high in Africa. Analysts expect that the unstable situation in Africa, especially the looming civil war in Niger, could once again send millions of migrants to Europe,” Mr Horvath warned. It is likely that this mass could take the Balkan route and eventually reach Hungary, he said.

“Looking at the map, we can see that Niger, which is descending into chaos, has always been a sort of distribution center for migrants. Libya's southern border is the territory of warlords and tribes, and the Italian government has tried to reach an agreement with these tribal leaders to stop illegal migrants crossing Niger. But organized crime can promise more than the Italian government and the pressure at the Libyan border will be unbearable," said Mr Horvath, adding that there is no doubt that the Libyan border police will not be able to stop them. “A significant proportion of the migrants arriving in the Mediterranean will obviously want to reach Europe by the shortest route, that is, by sea. However, taking them to Europe by boats and NGO ships is already a serious logistical challenge. With millions of people, there will clearly be a shortage of vessels. So the masses could set off overland, bypassing the Mediterranean to the starting point of the Balkan route. Even if it is a longer journey, it is less risky than crossing the stormy sea in autumn," he said, outlining possible scenarios.

Migrants apprehended at Morahalom (Photo: Police.hu)

A difficult autumn ahead

“Not only will we not have a calm autumn, but I think Europe is facing a very tough period. With the European Union being so involved in the Russia-Ukraine war, pouring money, weapons and energy into it, there are far fewer resources to stop illegal immigration, and there is far less political will on the part of the EU to do so," the expert said.

If the situation in Niger and the Central African zone escalates, not just one or two million, but a much larger number of people could leave Africa, an influx that the European Union will not be able to handle in its current state.

Cover photo: Illegal migrants apprehended at the Hungarian border fence (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Több mint 3 milliárdnyi adót csalt el egy budapesti bűnbanda

Több mint 3 milliárdnyi adót csalt el egy budapesti bűnbanda

origo.hu
Frontális ütközés tette tönkre Csuti volt barátnőjének nyaralását

Frontális ütközés tette tönkre Csuti volt barátnőjének nyaralását

origo.hu
Stohl Luca megmutatta kislányát: ilyen édes kisbaba Róza

Stohl Luca megmutatta kislányát: ilyen édes kisbaba Róza

metropol.hu
Minden Yettel-előfizetőt érinthet az Európai Bizottság háborúja

Minden Yettel-előfizetőt érinthet az Európai Bizottság háborúja

vg.hu
Gáspár Laci öröme nem is lehetne nagyobb: bejelentette a következőt

Gáspár Laci öröme nem is lehetne nagyobb: bejelentette a következőt

ripost.hu
Egy új javaslat alapján az ukrán férfiaknak a háború után még három évig tilos lenne a határátlépés

Egy új javaslat alapján az ukrán férfiaknak a háború után még három évig tilos lenne a határátlépés

vg.hu
Válik Natalie Portman

Válik Natalie Portman

origo.hu
PL: „Szoboszlai Gerrard óta az első gólerős középpályása a Liverpoolnak”

PL: „Szoboszlai Gerrard óta az első gólerős középpályása a Liverpoolnak”

nemzetisport.hu
Fotóznál, de rosszak a fények? Ne aggódj! Itt az új HONOR 90!(x)

Fotóznál, de rosszak a fények? Ne aggódj! Itt az új HONOR 90!(x)

life.hu
Vége a találgatásoknak, itt az igazság a kínai állatkert medvéjéről + videó

Vége a találgatásoknak, itt az igazság a kínai állatkert medvéjéről + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Retteghetnek a sorsuk miatt azok, akik a „q-szobába” kerülnek Budapesten

Retteghetnek a sorsuk miatt azok, akik a „q-szobába” kerülnek Budapesten

magyarnemzet.hu
DaiBau: Kivitelezők, termékek és árak – minden egy helyen (X)

DaiBau: Kivitelezők, termékek és árak – minden egy helyen (X)

vg.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Scheduled provocation: another act of vandalism at the Uz Valley Cemetery

Scheduled provocation: another act of vandalism at the Uz Valley Cemetery

This time the information boards were removed, by unknown perpetrators.
With the nearing US presidential elections, the Soros's have also dug deep into their pockets

With the nearing US presidential elections, the Soros's have also dug deep into their pockets

The recently disbursed amount is the first of presumably many further contributions to the 2024 presidential election campaign.
Is Meloni in the grip of globalists?

Is Meloni in the grip of globalists?

The visit with Biden was the last straw, causing us to wonder about her cabinet's sincerity.
Tech companies declare war on right wing

Tech companies declare war on right wing

The censors’ latest victims are the social media pages of Fidesz in Vac and Budapest's 9th district called Ferencvaros.
The great borscht war, or how they want to erase the identity of nations + video

The great borscht war, or how they want to erase the identity of nations + video

Here's the latest craze, an attempt to remove borscht from restaurant menus.
Germany in colonized status

Germany in colonized status

This year alone, it will cost taxpayers €43 billion to support the millions of migrants.
idézőjelVélemény
Hegyi Zoltán

Paradicsom és metilcellulóz

Be kellene tiltani a paradicsom és a földieper termesztését is, mivel mindkét növény túlzottan vízigényes.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu