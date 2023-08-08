Analyst: Millions of illegal immigrants could leave Africa

One may feel concerned reading the news from the Serbia-Hungary border. Hardly a day goes by without news of migrants and people smugglers shooting at each other on the Serbian side. Serbian special forces are confiscating submachine guns and sniper rifles from migrants and people smugglers; a particularly worrying development.
“There are now more Eskimos than seals,” Jozsef Horvath, a security policy advisor at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet. He added that the number of organized criminal groups specializing in people smuggling has increased significantly, and they are fighting territorial wars against each other to protect their business interests. At the same time, illegal migrants are also arming themselves against the increasingly violent smugglers and even against each other, the expert said.
“Everyone wants to get into the European Union as quickly as possible, knowing that there will be EU elections next year. They have reason to be concerned that a new EU leadership having a different approach could ensure that the EU is not as easy and hassle-free to enter as it is now.
It is understandable that migrants want to be inside the Schengen borders as soon as possible," added Jozsef Horvath.