Analyst: Millions of illegal immigrants could leave Africa

This is why Italy has become a kind of sack, the expert says. Masses of illegal migrants arrive by sea, but they are unable to continue their journey towards Western Europe. In addition, Italy has a much lower level of social services for migrants because of the overcrowding.

“Meanwhile, tensions are running high in Africa. Analysts expect that the unstable situation in Africa, especially the looming civil war in Niger, could once again send millions of migrants to Europe,” Mr Horvath warned. It is likely that this mass could take the Balkan route and eventually reach Hungary, he said.

“Looking at the map, we can see that Niger, which is descending into chaos, has always been a sort of distribution center for migrants. Libya's southern border is the territory of warlords and tribes, and the Italian government has tried to reach an agreement with these tribal leaders to stop illegal migrants crossing Niger. But organized crime can promise more than the Italian government and the pressure at the Libyan border will be unbearable," said Mr Horvath, adding that there is no doubt that the Libyan border police will not be able to stop them. “A significant proportion of the migrants arriving in the Mediterranean will obviously want to reach Europe by the shortest route, that is, by sea. However, taking them to Europe by boats and NGO ships is already a serious logistical challenge. With millions of people, there will clearly be a shortage of vessels. So the masses could set off overland, bypassing the Mediterranean to the starting point of the Balkan route. Even if it is a longer journey, it is less risky than crossing the stormy sea in autumn," he said, outlining possible scenarios.

Migrants apprehended at Morahalom (Photo: Police.hu)

A difficult autumn ahead

“Not only will we not have a calm autumn, but I think Europe is facing a very tough period. With the European Union being so involved in the Russia-Ukraine war, pouring money, weapons and energy into it, there are far fewer resources to stop illegal immigration, and there is far less political will on the part of the EU to do so," the expert said.

If the situation in Niger and the Central African zone escalates, not just one or two million, but a much larger number of people could leave Africa, an influx that the European Union will not be able to handle in its current state.