„Dollar” media to influence Hungarian voters with fake prescription and Covid vaccination sites and 4bn forints + videos

Munkatársunktól
1 órája
„Dollar” media to influence Hungarian voters with fake prescription and Covid vaccination sites and 4bn forints + videos

CovidVaccination.info, Recipes.today, Joke Magazine... These are the English names of the online platforms used by Hungary's opposition "dollar" media to try and influence the 2022 parliamentary elections with over HUF 4bn that was pumped into the left wing's campaign from abroad. The sites - which are of course no longer operational - used political content to persuade voters not to vote for the governing parties.

Ezalenyeg.hu, funded by billions from abroad, and its backer Oraculum 2020 Ltd. have run a nationwide campaign-media empire. The owner of the publisher is Zoltan Pava, who used to receive multi-million euro contracts as a consultant from the leftist Gyurcsany-Bajnai governments, and who currently works as the managing director of Eagle Eye Marketing, a company that provides services to the opposition Democratic Coalition's (DK) political faction.
Set up in a bid to influence the results of last April's elections, the 81 local sub-sites, chiefly defamatory in nature, included a number of bulletin boards with political messages which, judging by their headlines, had nothing to do with public life.

Among others, however, sites such as Joke Magazine, Humor Magazine, Recipes.today, Quotes.today or CovidVaccination.info (their names have been translated into English – ed.) have inundated the internet with anti-government content in the days and weeks before the election.

For example Recipes.today (Receptek.ma) began disseminating, in a completely unprofessional way remarks by Ukrainian President Zelensky criticizing PM Orban on election day. They spent astronomical amounts on adverts: for instance nearly HUF 26 million on the site named CovidVaccination.info (Covidoltas.info) until April 3, 2022, while also promoting campaign materials through Jokc Magazine, Humor Magazine, Quotes (Idezo) and Quotes.today (Idezetek.ma), for millions of Hungarian forints until election day.

There are platforms that have spent as much as HUF 100 million on ads. A good example is Ez van (This is it), a Facebook page set up in July 2021, which backed and promoted 450 posts from this amount.

 

After the election, they stopped running these ads abruptly, and most of the above-mentioned sites have not published any content since June 15, 2022.

As is well known, according to a report published by the National Information Center, more than HUF 4 billion came to Hungary from the United States and through a Swiss foundation – with the assistance of David Koranyi's Action for Democracy group –  to support the opposition left wing's election campaign. Around 90 percent of this money went to DatAdat, a data collection company spearheaded by ex-PM Gordon Bajnai, and Oraculum 2020 Ltd.
It is noteworthy that the bookkeeping headquarters of DatAdat and Oraculum 2020 Ltd., as well as the „payola headquarters” of the opposition DK's MEPs are both located in an abandoned building in a small village named Szegi, boasting a population of a few hundred people.

Cover photo: Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, Benedek Javor, and ex-PM Gordon Bajnai (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

 

Ajánló

Guy Verhofstadt used to love Putin like his wallet

Guy Verhofstadt used to love Putin like his wallet

There was a time when it was very much in the Belgian politician's interest to have good relations with Vladimir Putin.
Conflict escalates in another region, Hungary on the side of peace again

Conflict escalates in another region, Hungary on the side of peace again

Hungary has always supported peaceful solutions and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, Hungary's foreign minister has said.
Mayor Karacsony a 'symbol' at the helm of Budapest + video

Mayor Karacsony a 'symbol' at the helm of Budapest + video

The careers of opposition left-wing politicians do not depend on voters.
Price monitoring system used by more than one million people

Price monitoring system used by more than one million people

There is a good chance that single-digit inflation could be reached as early as October, the spokeswoman said.
Quran burning and Islamization, an explosive combination

Quran burning and Islamization, an explosive combination

Respect for the Islamic faith, religion and its adherents and the rejection and prevention of the Islamization of Christian Europe do not contradict each other.
Hungary FM: There's a manhunt against politicians defending national interests

Hungary FM: There's a manhunt against politicians defending national interests

The international liberal mainstream won't shy away from harsh interference, the foreign minister explained.
Tóth Tamás Antal

Putyin elmenekült

Sokat kellett várni erre, de ez is bekövetkezett, az orosz elnök elhagyta még a bolygót is.

