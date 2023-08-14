Ezalenyeg.hu, funded by billions from abroad, and its backer Oraculum 2020 Ltd. have run a nationwide campaign-media empire. The owner of the publisher is Zoltan Pava, who used to receive multi-million euro contracts as a consultant from the leftist Gyurcsany-Bajnai governments, and who currently works as the managing director of Eagle Eye Marketing, a company that provides services to the opposition Democratic Coalition's (DK) political faction.

Set up in a bid to influence the results of last April's elections, the 81 local sub-sites, chiefly defamatory in nature, included a number of bulletin boards with political messages which, judging by their headlines, had nothing to do with public life.

Among others, however, sites such as Joke Magazine, Humor Magazine, Recipes.today, Quotes.today or CovidVaccination.info (their names have been translated into English – ed.) have inundated the internet with anti-government content in the days and weeks before the election.

For example Recipes.today (Receptek.ma) began disseminating, in a completely unprofessional way remarks by Ukrainian President Zelensky criticizing PM Orban on election day. They spent astronomical amounts on adverts: for instance nearly HUF 26 million on the site named CovidVaccination.info (Covidoltas.info) until April 3, 2022, while also promoting campaign materials through Jokc Magazine, Humor Magazine, Quotes (Idezo) and Quotes.today (Idezetek.ma), for millions of Hungarian forints until election day.

There are platforms that have spent as much as HUF 100 million on ads. A good example is Ez van (This is it), a Facebook page set up in July 2021, which backed and promoted 450 posts from this amount.