There is no question that the Italian election results were excellent from a Hungarian point of view, and there is also no question that after a globalist, liberal, left-wing government, a national, right-wing, conservative coalition government has finally been formed in Italy. As Italy still carries a lot of weight in Europe and in the Union, we had reason to hope that we would receive very serious and comprehensive support for our sovereignist aspirations from them, both within the Union and from a broader geopolitical stand point.

It is clear that Giorgia Meloni, who has good relations with the Hungarian prime minister, agrees with our aspirations in several key matters, including our family policy, which the Italian PM seems to treat as a model. Another such issue is the representation of nations' interests, the question of national sovereignty both within and outside the Union. And the Hungarian government and Meloni think the same way about the commitment to Christian values.

In summary, Meloni also defines her own personal values and subsequently her politics in the triad of God, family and country, and this is definitely encouraging for the future of Hungarian-Italian relations.

Recently doubts have arisen as to whether Meloni is really an excellent ally. In any case, her meeting with Joe Biden and her near self-abasement in the face of the Democrat's pro-war president was disappointing. I would like to offer an explanation for this reversal of fortune, for there are a couple of moments in Meloni's career that are worth paying attention to and that may provide a reason for this less than positive change.

It was already a bit surprising that Meloni's Brothers of Italy party (Bdl) victory was greeted with mixed emotions by the mainstream media and lacking the level of outrage one might have expected. Furthermore, there were varying voices among mainstream globalist politicians, with Dutch PM Mark Rutte, European Parliament VP Katarina Barley and Bavarian PM Markus Soder, for example, seeing Meloni's success as a serious threat to the future of Europe, but surprisingly, Manfred Weber, head of the People's Party (EPP), said that Meloni should be given a vote of confidence and Alexander von der Bellen, Austria's clearly green and globalist re-elected president, said Meloni posed no threat to Europe.

Why these reactions?

For the umpteenth time I have written, and will likely write many more times: the information we get through first publicity or from the official media and press is not enough to understand the motivations of today's politicians.

It is also important and indispensable to know the links of a politician with the global elite, the behind-the-scenes powers and the organisations and networks that are connected to them. Without this information, we cannot understand the actions of politicians and political parties, organisations, governments, etc. and the underlying drivers moving them.

Meloni became a member of the Aspen Institute in 2021 - interestingly enough, a year before the elections - that is, the organization, which happens to be a Washington-based globalist think tank. Among its financiers we find, and they are telling: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Carnegie Foundation, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Goldman Sachs (one of the largest Wall Street financial institutions). The president of the Aspen Institute is Walter Isaacson, who is a member of the WEF (World Economic Forum) led by Klaus Schwab, and Magyar Nemzet has written countless times about how the WEF is currently the flagship of the global elite, which now includes about a thousand mammoth companies and financial institutions. It is the very same WEF and Klaus Schwab personally who in 2020 announced the technocracy-controlled neo-communist new world order, in which, inspired by Lenin, the state in the traditional sense will die.

It is worth knowing more about the Aspen Institute, as it is consequential which organisation Giorgia Meloni has belonged to from 2021.

The institute is also involved in the arms industry, with links to arms manufacturing giants such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin. It has typically supported the US's "democracy-defending" or "democracy-propagating, humane and civilized" wars, and is linked to former NATO Secretary General Javier Solana, former US Secretary of State Condolezza Rice and former US Congresswoman Jane Harman.

Perhaps this is why Meloni emphasized and reaffirmed her support for international alliance commitments, and it is also true that she has repeatedly spoken out in favor of arms deliveries to Ukraine. Already on the day after the elections, she assured President Zelensky of her loyal support, writing to him as follows: "Dear President Zelensky, you can count on our loyal support for the freedom of the Ukrainian people. Be strong and persevere in your belief". In this regard, Meloni is aligned with the Polish position, and more distant from the Hungarian position.

Much further away, because we are not fanning the flames of the war between Russia and Ukraine, but are in favor of peace, peace negotiations and a ceasefire as soon as possible.

There is another, not so pleasant, aspect of the Aspen Institute: they are pro-abortion, and not surprisingly they are being sponsored in this endeavor by George Soros, who gave Aspen three billion dollars between 2003 and 2020 in order to help pro-abortion groups.

It is also a fact that, unlike Meloni, Lega party leader Matteo Salvini, who didn't do so well in the elections, is explicitly pro-Russia, and has previously signed a cooperation agreement with Putin's United Russia Party, and many believe that Salvini has received substantial financial support from Russia. Lega received 34 percent in the 2019 elections, and had a chance to provide Italy's next prime minister. Perhaps this did not sit well with the US Democrats and the global financial elite behind them, who were already preparing for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict? It is possible that Salvini's Russia- friendliness led the powers to pull out all the stops to ensure that he does not take the helm in Italy.

No doubt, Salvini also made big mistakes, especially when in 2019 he broke the coalition government held with the Five Star Movement in 2019, hoping that early elections would follow and that he would emerge victorious. However, he did not reckon with - and this was his error - the fact that the opposing forces, the bourgeois mainstream and the global elite would not and did not stand idly by and watch this happen. The Italian newspaper Il Giornale later revealed that, under pressure from Angela Merkel, the Five Star Movement had joined forces with the left-wing, globalist Democratic Party to form a new government, and Salvini was not only not given the prime minister seat, but was even put on trial for his, otherwise entirely correct actions as interior minister against illegal migrants...

The current situation is therefore that the election was not won by Salvini's party, which is pro-Russia and has good relations with Putin, but Giorgia Meloni, who is pro-Ukraine and is now unfortunately also friendly with Biden, and maintains relations with the Aspen Institute and Bill Gates. The relationship between the two of them is at least problematic, and we can only hope that they will find a modus vivendi for national and Christian governance, which Europe and Hungary desperately need.

And also to form an alliance of national sovereignist parties with Christian values in Europe and within the Union to achieve profound changes in the functioning of the Bloc.

At the same time, I thought it was important to write the information about Meloni that for some reason we never hear about politicians. This is not to say that Meloni is not the hope of the national-Christian side. I very much hope that the doubts will be dispelled, but it is good to be prepared for more variations, as always in history. At the moment, unfortunately, I am inclined to be disappointed in Meloni. And that would indeed be a great pity and a great disadvantage for the sovereignist camp.

May I be entirely wrong.

Cover photo: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Photo: Andrzej Iwanczuk)