PM Orban: Economic situation would soon change if the war ended

"In a situation in which the European economy and we, Hungarians, find ourselves, we must take steps that build on each other in order to bring down inflation," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Kossuth Radio's Friday morning program. War is the root of the problem, the Hungarian premier said, pointing out that as long as there is no peace, war economy will stay, and the consequences of war will persist. The sanctions will remain in place because Brussels refuses to lift them.

PM Orban stressed.

if the war ended, the environment for Europe's economy would change in an instant.

"An immediate peace would also be good for the warring parties, because hundreds and thousands of lives would be saved, he added. The correct political and moral position is that peace is needed," he said, noting, however, that apart from Hungary, only the Vatican has taken this stance. Europe's economy would soon change if the United States and the European Union behaved differently, Hungary’s prime minister pointed out.



Single-digit inflation is aimed for

There are three things to do, Hungary's premier said: we have to protect jobs, and we are doing well in this respect. "The second task is to bring down inflation, but this is a harder nut to crack," PM Orban underlined.

He recalled that the policy that price speculator multinationals should stop raising prices unjustifiably had to be clearly announced. "We had to show strength that this could not continue. Enough is enough," he said. He stressed that this policy will lead to single-digit inflation by the end of the year. He expects the results of the measures to be reflected in inflation figures as early as August.

Hungary's economy has fared well, PM Orban said, adding, however, that going on holiday "cannot be allowed" for relevant ministers.

He highlighted that economic actors have not closed jobs, but are preparing for the future, even if the situation is difficult.

Price hikes were so brutal that wages could not keep pace with them, so wage increases must be targeted,

said Viktor Orban, adding that the 2024 budget assumes an inflation rate of 6 per cent, which is high, but it is the minimum we need to reach.

If we can keep up the work, we could achieve 5 per cent, PM Orban said.