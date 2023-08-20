PM Orban: Many happy returns to you, Hungary!

"If you are Hungarian, you were born with a commitment. You have a mission. Your task is to ensure that this island, this great linguistic and cultural island called Hungary and Hungarian culture does not disappear from the face of the Earth, Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page, recalling what he said about the 20 August celebrations of the foundation of the Hungarian state in his regular Friday radio interview.

No one else but Hungarians can sustain this, the Hungarian premier said, stressing that this is the task of Hungarians, and it is not a stroke of good or bad luck, it is not a lottery game.

"You have come to this world with a mission. If the Hungarians understand this - some take it more seriously, some more casually, some more humorously, some more solemnly - but if every Hungarian understands that they are part of a great process, a historical process that goes back more than a thousand years, and that their children and grandchildren will be part of this process, then it's beautiful. If the Hungarians understand this, then we have had a good birthday,"

Hungary's prime minister said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)