időjárás 33°C István 2023. augusztus 20.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 33°C
István
2023. augusztus 20.
magyar

PM Orban: Many happy returns to you, Hungary!

Máté Patrik
44 perce 26 perce
PM Orban: Many happy returns to you, Hungary!

"If you are Hungarian, you were born with a commitment. You have a mission. Your task is to ensure that this island, this great linguistic and cultural island called Hungary and Hungarian culture does not disappear from the face of the Earth, Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page, recalling what he said about the 20 August celebrations of the foundation of the Hungarian state in his regular Friday radio interview.

No one else but Hungarians can sustain this, the Hungarian premier said, stressing that this is the task of Hungarians, and it is not a stroke of good or bad luck, it is not a lottery game.

"You have come to this world with a mission. If the Hungarians understand this - some take it more seriously, some more casually, some more humorously, some more solemnly - but if every Hungarian understands that they are part of a great process, a historical process that goes back more than a thousand years, and that their children and grandchildren will be part of this process, then it's beautiful. If the Hungarians understand this, then we have had a good birthday,"

Hungary's prime minister said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

Augusztus 20.

Európa legnagyobb tűzijátékával ünnepeljük Magyarország születésnapját

A dosszié összes cikke

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Lenyűgöző látvánnyal zárul Magyarország születésnapja: Európa legnagyobb tűzijátéka lesz Budapesten

Lenyűgöző látvánnyal zárul Magyarország születésnapja: Európa legnagyobb tűzijátéka lesz Budapesten

origo.hu
Tóth Gabi a koncertjéről üzent a válása bejelentése után

Tóth Gabi a koncertjéről üzent a válása bejelentése után

origo.hu
Főzés közben jelentkezhet először az agyvérzés első tünete

Főzés közben jelentkezhet először az agyvérzés első tünete

life.hu
„Nem tartom a nacionalista ünnepeket” – így húzd le augusztus 20-át a kispolgári nihilbe! (VIDEÓ)

„Nem tartom a nacionalista ünnepeket” – így húzd le augusztus 20-át a kispolgári nihilbe! (VIDEÓ)

mandiner.hu
Tragédia az agárdi vasútállomáson: Barátnőjéhez indult a kerekesszékben elgázolt Tibor

Tragédia az agárdi vasútállomáson: Barátnőjéhez indult a kerekesszékben elgázolt Tibor

ripost.hu
Ünnepi programok várják az érdeklődőket az egész országban

Ünnepi programok várják az érdeklődőket az egész országban

hirtv.hu
Így nézett ki koszorúslányként Tóth Vera esküvőjén Tóth Gabi kislánya

Így nézett ki koszorúslányként Tóth Vera esküvőjén Tóth Gabi kislánya

origo.hu
Vasárnapi sportműsor: Halász Bence döntője, pályán a Barca és a Juve

Vasárnapi sportműsor: Halász Bence döntője, pályán a Barca és a Juve

nemzetisport.hu
Karácsony így üldögélt rosszkedvűen az atlétikai vb megnyitóján!

Karácsony így üldögélt rosszkedvűen az atlétikai vb megnyitóján!

magyarnemzet.hu
„Leírhatatlan érzés volt” – így robbantották fel az ukránok a Krími hídat

„Leírhatatlan érzés volt” – így robbantották fel az ukránok a Krími hídat

magyarnemzet.hu
Szoboszlai 11-est harcolt ki, Szalah kihagyta, de ismételhetett

Szoboszlai 11-est harcolt ki, Szalah kihagyta, de ismételhetett

magyarnemzet.hu
Klopp: Szoboszlai bizonyította, mennyire, mennyire jó játékos

Klopp: Szoboszlai bizonyította, mennyire, mennyire jó játékos

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban in talks with leader of Tatarstan

PM Orban in talks with leader of Tatarstan

Despite the sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian businesses present in Russia are seeking opportunities to expand their activities, the parties agreed at the meeting.
Talks between PM Orban and Turkmen president focus on energy security issues

Talks between PM Orban and Turkmen president focus on energy security issues

The parties are working on a cooperation agreement, with an essential element aiming to make Hungary one of the destinations for Turkmenistan's future gas exports.
Meloni has misled right-wing voters

Meloni has misled right-wing voters

If a popular, right-wing politician hides her true face in order to gain power, we cannot rule out the possibility that she has been successfully approached by globalist-liberal forces.
Member of anti-Hungarian Ukrainian Baloha-clan commits brutal murder

Member of anti-Hungarian Ukrainian Baloha-clan commits brutal murder

Viktor Baloha's nephew may face up to three to five years in prison.
Dismantling of Christianity and a false religion emerging in its place

Dismantling of Christianity and a false religion emerging in its place

Aspirations that envision a Europe without God will inevitably destroy it, leaders of the Saint Stephen Institute point out.
FM Szijjarto: Paks II project enters phase two

FM Szijjarto: Paks II project enters phase two

Amending the contracts became necessary due to changed circumstances.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Csak kérdés kérdése

Ilyen mélyre még Demszkyék sem süllyedtek, mint Karácsonyék parkolóőrei.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu