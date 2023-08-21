Szoboszlai and the price of kneeling

In Szoboszlai’s defense, we can say that now that he has signed with Liverpool, he has to accept their rules, including kneeling before matches.

We can also say that compared to his monthly salary of about 480 thousand pounds a month, this small gesture is barely even worth mentioning. You can argue in a TV show that ‘decent people’ also joined the party during Socialism in a bid to further their careers, but we also have to remember those who did not do so and did not “think about the money.”

When Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban once said that he did not like the kneeling, he said it in the context of the Hungarian national team, and he was perfectly right.

“A Hungarian kneels before God, before his homeland, and if he is proposing to his lover. We don’t want our national teams to kneel but to fight,”said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ) was also right when it recalled that UEFA and FIFA rules did not allow political messages on sports fields and in stadiums, and MLSZ agreed with that.

Also, we can't help but remember Ferenc Puskas, the greatest Hungarian football player of all time, whose era was characterized by completely different political environment both on the East and the West. The striker of the legendary Golden Team raised the bar high for all his successors. In 2004, UEFA named him the greatest Hungarian football player of the preceding half a century, and every year the scorer of the most beautiful goal receives the FIFA award bearing his name. After his death, statues were deservedly erected in his honor, and it is fitting that the former People’s Stadium and the football academy in Felcsut bear his name.

We love Dominik Szoboszlai. He does not have to do anything with the fact that the Western press, politics and public thinking are characterized by misconceptions and crazy notions. If he was the only player who does not take the knee before Liverpool’s matches, the fans would surely boo him and he would also be scolded by the club managers.

In addition, he would find himself in the cross hairs of the press, and would eventually be forced to leave the team. We are proud of him because he can play at a level appropriate to his exceptional talent, and bring further glory to Hungarian sport in the most popular game. We wish him to be a worthy successor to the legacy of Ferenc Puskas.

The author is a writer and journalist.

Cover photo: Dominik Szoboszlai signed for Liverpool in July (Photo: Facebook/Liverpool FC).