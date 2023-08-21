Szoboszlai and the price of kneeling

Dominik Szoboszlai, the most successful Hungarian footballer of our time has recently signed with Liverpool FC. As it has been customary at British teams for years, he also takes the knee before matches. The act that takes barely a few seconds is far from being physically demanding for a top-level athlete. It wound not even be worth mentioning had it not been loaded with a strong political message.
This stupid custom, that is mandatory on the football pitches in Western 'democracies', is intended to be an apologetic gesture of the white man for historic sins committed against people of color. The political message of kneeling before matches is not only unacceptable because it was forced by the violent and impatient Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement but also because political gestures have no place on sports fields.
Furthermore, it is unacceptable because it is a product of a deceitful and disingenuous obsession that claims that white people are sinners because they colonized black people’s countries and some of them were slave traders carrying Africans away from their homeland. BLM activists, however, fail to take note of modern-day slavery, whose beneficiaries are not limited to a certain skin color.
As Magyar Nemzet wrote earlier, the 2018 edition of Global Slavery Index (the global study of modern-day slavery) estimates
the number of people living under slavery-like conditions at 40 million. In Africa, some 9.2 million people are estimated to be living like that. The UN’s International Labour Organization (ILO) has established that today there are about three times as many people ‘owned’ by others than the number of those captured and sold in the 350-year era of the transatlantic slave trade.
If the descendants of the erstwhile colonists feel that they have to repent for their ancestors’ sins on the football pitches, we will not stop them. Central European citizens, however, rightly ask what they have to do with it. Hungary has taken up arms many times during its history, fighting wars to defend its independence, but never colonized any people. Why should a Hungarian sportsman take the knee before football matches? Just because it has become trendy after Colin Kaepernick's initiative in 2016? Nonsense.