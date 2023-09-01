Attempt to discredit Orban government fails

For some reason, an incident that happened last year in Mukachevo, in Transcarpathian Ukraine comes to mind, when, after a decision by the local government, the Turul monument - the turul is an ancient symbol of the House of Arpad and Hungarian military history - was sawed apart and thrown into the moat. This very same now vocal opposition did not at the time demand diplomatic action against the Ukrainian authorities. Nevertheless, Janos Arpad Potapi, state secretary for policy regarding cross-border native Hungarian communities, expressed indignation on behalf of the Hungarian government.

There has been no similar move by the government, but we can already say that it was wise not to act hastily, for it would have made just as much a fool of itself as those who gave credence to the rumors in question. As it turns out, the Russian embassy denied the original claim in a Facebook post.

According to this - as reported by PestiSracok.hu - the source of the false information widely published in the Hungarian press was presumably the Latvia-based Meduza internet publication, which "specializses in the production and distribution of anti-Russian fake news".

In a post, the Russian embassy considered it important to highlight that when the textbook was presented in Moscow on August 8, officials noted that at least ten different draft versions of the textbook had reached the Russian press, but none of the draft textbooks described the 1956 revolution as fascist. The embassy emphasized that “modern Russia has unfailing respect for the historical memory of the Hungarian people and recognizes that there are complex issues in our shared history, such as the events of 1956.”

The rumor about the Russian textbook also seemed unlikely because it did not fit in with the Russian apologies that began when Moscow signed the basic treaty between the Soviet Union and Hungary during Jozsef Antall's term as prime minister. At that time, President Gorbachev apologized to the Hungarians for crushing the 1956 revolution, and Boris Yeltsin reaffirmed this in writing on behalf of Russia. President Vladimir Putin also paid his respects to the memorial dedicated to the victims of the revolution when he visited Budapest in 2006.

The Hungarian freedom fighters were once branded in Kadar’s propaganda as fascists, anti-Semites, hirelings of imperialists, who wanted to restore the power of one-time landowners, aristocrats and churches. Our elderly fellow citizens may well remember the slanders spread by the traitors, which have now resurfaced, and the spiritual successors of former Communists would eagerly pin the blame on Putin.

Our left-wing opposition does not like today's Christian Russia and is keen to confuse it with the former communist Soviet Union by all means. Nor do they like Orban’s Christian government, and would gladly see a leftist-liberal-globalist opposition, nurturing communist ideas, at the helm. And they show no understanding for the Russians living in Ukraine, who already had their share of cruel fate before the war broke out, and fail to speak out against the unfriendly – to say the least – measures taken against ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia. Furthermore, they are indifferent to the hundreds of thousands of victims of the war, unfazed by the death toll rising day after day, as they unconditionally support Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

Let there be no doubt! This bunch would not mind if the revolutionaries of 1956 were branded fascists. However, making political gains on discrediting the Orban government, accused of pro-Russia sentiment, would come in handy for them, but this time they have failed.

