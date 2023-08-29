időjárás 21°C Beatrix , Erna 2023. augusztus 29.
Beatrix, Erna
2023. augusztus 29.
These are the questions we put to the Russian authorities and the ambassador about the falsification of history

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
These are the questions we put to the Russian authorities and the ambassador about the falsification of history

Magyar Nemzet has contacted Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President's spokesman, Mariya Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the Russian Ambassador in Budapest and Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, about the description of 1956 as a fascist uprising in a Russian history book. The Russian textbook, illustrated with a photograph of a toppled statue of Stalin, claims that the Soviet Union sent troops to Hungary to help suppress the protests.

We asked the Russian authorities and the Russian ambassador in Budapest about a Russian history textbook that describes the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 as a fascist uprising. We wanted to know why it was necessary to offend millions of Hungarians with the statements of the textbook. We also inquired why it was necessary to distort it and potentially set the two peoples against each other if this was such a minor historical event for Russia. Finally, we asked them if we could expect some kind of a correction in this issue.

Magyar Nemzet wrote earlier that the history textbook was written by Vladimir Medinsky, an advisor to President Putin, for 11th grade students. The Russian textbook, illustrated with a photo of a toppled statue of Stalin, describes the events as a 'crisis' and claims that the Soviet Union sent troops to Hungary in a bid to help the Hungarian authorities to suppress the protests.

The textbook also describes the Soviet withdrawal from Hungary in 1990 as a mistake.

This is all the more strange as Boris Yeltsin, President of Russia from 1991 to 1999, during an official visit to our country on 10-11 November 1992, apologized for the 'Russian interference' in the Revolution of 1965 and handed over a large part of the documents on the revolution kept in Moscow.

What is written in that Russian history book is undoubtedly a falsification of history from the Hungarian point of view. We simply cannot accept it. It makes us sick to our stomachs, because this is what we heard for 33 years after the revolution.

said Aron Mathe, deputy chairman of the Committee of National Remembrance, in an interview with InfoRadio.

Mr Mathe also said that he believes the old-new Russian interpretation of 1956 will make it more difficult for Hungarian and Russian researchers to work together, which has been very successful so far.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry also responded to the news. Tamas Menczer, State Secretary for Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, told the Origo news portal:

"In 1956 the Hungarian people rose up against the communist dictatorship, this is a clear and obvious fact, there is no debate about it. Any claim to the contrary is false. What happened is so clear that we will not open a debate with anyone about it.

Cover photo: Stalin's statue beheaded during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 (Source: Historic Vids/Twitter)

From the Battle of Mohacs to the first revision of the Trianon Treaty

From the Battle of Mohacs to the first revision of the Trianon Treaty

Mohacs is an eternal symbol, a reference point and a grievance for all Hungarians with national sentiments, who are interested in their past.
New Russian textbook falsifies history regarding Hungarian Revolution of 1956

New Russian textbook falsifies history regarding Hungarian Revolution of 1956

A new Russian textbook portrays the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 as a fascist uprising organized by the West.
FM Szijjarto: If Ukraine aspires for EU membership, it must guarantee the rights of ethnic minorities

FM Szijjarto: If Ukraine aspires for EU membership, it must guarantee the rights of ethnic minorities

The most important players to provide Hungary’s energy mix will be Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Qatar.
President Novak reveals details of her meeting with President Zelensky

President Novak reveals details of her meeting with President Zelensky

It is in the interest of Hungarians that we do not become victims of relentless destruction, Hungary's president told the Index news portal in a recent interview.
Pressman in a china shop

Pressman in a china shop

Tucker Carlson is sadly mistaken. The ambassador who arrived a year ago is not just an appalling, dull little grey suit.
Clarity

Clarity

In our view, there are things far more important than ourselves: family, homeland, and God.
