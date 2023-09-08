Europe is still rich, but weak and losing its soul

“Brussels' federalist ambitions are characterized by imperial logic and EU countries should follow the sovereign Hungarian path," Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights, said at the Economic Forum held in Karpacz, Poland. Speaking at a panel on the future of Europe, the center's director said that next year's European Parliament elections will clearly show that the new fault line in 21st century politics lies between federalists and sovereignists. The former group want to outsource decision-making to Brussels, while those in the latter are fighting for their powers granted by the Treaties."

They must realize the liberals' nightmare: the international unification of national-minded forces, in which the Hungarian, Polish and Italian right-wing play a key role.

said the director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights, who argued that the continent's ideological and geopolitical problems are in fact linked.

Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights

Europe is still rich today, but it is weak and losing its soul: its prosperity comes from its historical past, while it is trying to deny its traditions and culture in the name of political correctness, cancel culture and the woke movement.

"But as we know, those who forget history are doomed to repeat it," Mr Szantho said, referring to the EU and liberal elites' miscalculation of the geopolitical situation regarding the war in Ukraine. Asked what could be a successful strategy to "save the soul of Europe", he said that instead of following the liberals' rules, people should look at the Hungarian example, which goes against the liberal mainstream when it comes to defending national identity, state sovereignty, borders, the family and children.

“While the success of the Hungarian right frustrates Brussels, the electorate appreciates this policy, as shown by four consecutive two-thirds victories. You have to be courageous and democratic, that's all," the center's director general concluded at the meeting.