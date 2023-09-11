időjárás 32°C Teodóra 2023. szeptember 11.
Teodóra
2023. szeptember 11.
Here's how much leftist journalists sent to attack Father Bojte were paid

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Here's how much leftist journalists sent to attack Father Bojte were paid

The daily Magyar Nemzet has also made mention of the fact that organizations linked to US financier George Soros may have provided financial support for a smear campaign designed to discredit the St. Francis Foundation of Deva headed by Father Csaba Bojte. The network stock-exchange speculator Soros has donated millions to the portals that published articles attacking the monk.

Both journalists Tunde Szabo, who works at „Atlatszó Erdely” (Transparent Transylvania), and Arpad Kulcsar (already convicted in a defamation case), who was running the project at the far-left Merce portal, have profited from the articles against the Franciscan monk and his foundation, according to Hírtv.hu.

A Brussels-based non-profit organization called Journalism Fund, which is linked to George Soros, spent €14,500, or more than HUF 5.5 million, to support the articles,

– they wrote.

 

Known Hungarian publicist Zsolt Bayer also chimes in with his view 

„Father Csaba Bojte has many sins, because he has been saving orphans for decades, many thousands of orphans. Moreover, he is doing this as a Franciscan monk, and he is doing it in Transylvania, with Hungarian orphans in Transylvania. So it was high time for the leftist-liberal media to jump on his case,” the publicist wrote, adding that „so, low and behold, the virtual firing squad has arrived. Let's call them by their names: Arpad Kulcsar, Tunde Szabo and Andras Jambor. One of the virtual executioners, Arpad Kulcsar, had been convicted of libel and defamation before jumping on the Bojte case, as he made libelous statements against a Hungarian actor from Cluj for, well... you would find it hard to believe, for sexual harassment.”

 

Cover photo: Franciscan monk Csaba Bojte, founder of the St. Francis Foundation of Deva, before the departure of the pilgrimage train to Csiksomlyo at Budapest's Eastern Railway Station on May 26, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Marton Monus)

Vélemény
Gaal Gergely

A KDNP küldetése az Európai Néppártban

A magyar kereszténydemokraták feladata az is lehet, hogy elősegítsék a visszatalálást az értékek közötti eredeti egyensúlyhoz és azok helyes értelmezéséhez.

