Here's how much leftist journalists sent to attack Father Bojte were paid

Both journalists Tunde Szabo, who works at „Atlatszó Erdely” (Transparent Transylvania), and Arpad Kulcsar (already convicted in a defamation case), who was running the project at the far-left Merce portal, have profited from the articles against the Franciscan monk and his foundation, according to Hírtv.hu.

A Brussels-based non-profit organization called Journalism Fund, which is linked to George Soros, spent €14,500, or more than HUF 5.5 million, to support the articles,

– they wrote.

Known Hungarian publicist Zsolt Bayer also chimes in with his view

„Father Csaba Bojte has many sins, because he has been saving orphans for decades, many thousands of orphans. Moreover, he is doing this as a Franciscan monk, and he is doing it in Transylvania, with Hungarian orphans in Transylvania. So it was high time for the leftist-liberal media to jump on his case,” the publicist wrote, adding that „so, low and behold, the virtual firing squad has arrived. Let's call them by their names: Arpad Kulcsar, Tunde Szabo and Andras Jambor. One of the virtual executioners, Arpad Kulcsar, had been convicted of libel and defamation before jumping on the Bojte case, as he made libelous statements against a Hungarian actor from Cluj for, well... you would find it hard to believe, for sexual harassment.”