Hungarian police also protects Serbia's southern border besides Hungary's

Hungarian policemen are on duty on the Serbian side of the Serbian-North Macedonian border with the aim of curbing illegal immigration and people smuggling, Bence Retvari, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, reported from Presevo, Serbia.

Hungarians are protecting not only Hungary, but the whole of Europe, including Austria, from illegal immigrants,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the Hungarian-Austrian-Serbian migration summit in Vienna in July. Praising the work of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in this cooperation between the nations, the premier said:

Without Serbia and Hungary, there would be hundreds of thousands more illegal migrants in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands than there are now.

Bence Retvari visited the thirty-five-strong Hungarian police contingent and also met with the Serbian national police chief and the head of the border police. The Serbian partners stressed that

they were very grateful for the presence of the Hungarian police and praised the high quality of their professional work.

The cooperation is excellent with the Serbian and Austrian police officers, with whom they communicate mainly in English, the state secretary said.