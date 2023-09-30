PM Orban: Serbian-Hungarian cooperation is steadfast and successful

Serbian-Hungarian political and economic cooperation is strong, and economic cooperation is particularly successful, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a joint press statement with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Friday.

The PM explained that one country is in the European Union, while the other is not, "this is not a disadvantage, it also offers opportunities".

A country looking for investment opportunities in the world would be hard-pressed to find a more favorable political and economic environment,

he stressed.

PM Orban and President Vucic held talks with Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and likely next president of the United Arab Emirates. On this the Hungarian government head said,

the aim of the trilateral summit was to present Serbian-Hungarian economic cooperation to the Emirates' representative.

The meeting allowed for exploring opportunities and showcasing the cooperation in infrastructure and trade. The PM added that this was the first time Hungary has had the opportunity to participate in such a meeting.

He is convinced that they will be able to convincingly present the joint Serbian-Hungarian perspective to third countries and investors interested in the region.

On another note, the PM highlighted that

during their meeting with President Aleksandar Vucsic in the afternoon, the topics will focus on the issues of migration and Brussels, as well as EU enlargement and the relevant deadline there of.

Hungary has always been a proponent of dialogue in all conflicts, PM Orban said, underlining, that conflicts can best be resolved through dialogue.

"We do not support any type of sanctions against any country", he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the Trilateral Summit of the three countries in Belgrade on September 29, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)