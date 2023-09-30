időjárás 21°C Jeromos 2023. szeptember 30.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 21°C
Jeromos
2023. szeptember 30.
magyar

PM Orban: Serbian-Hungarian cooperation is steadfast and successful

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
PM Orban: Serbian-Hungarian cooperation is steadfast and successful

Serbian-Hungarian political and economic cooperation is strong, and economic cooperation is particularly successful, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a joint press statement with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Friday.

The PM explained that one country is in the European Union, while the other is not, "this is not a disadvantage, it also offers opportunities".

A country looking for investment opportunities in the world would be hard-pressed to find a more favorable political and economic environment, 

he stressed.

PM Orban and President Vucic held talks with Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and likely next president of the United Arab Emirates. On this the Hungarian government head said,

the aim of the trilateral summit was to present Serbian-Hungarian economic cooperation to the Emirates' representative. 

The meeting allowed for exploring opportunities and showcasing the cooperation in infrastructure and trade. The PM added that this was the first time Hungary has had the opportunity to participate in such a meeting.

He is convinced that they will be able to convincingly present the joint Serbian-Hungarian perspective to third countries and investors interested in the region.

On another note, the PM highlighted that 

during their meeting with President Aleksandar Vucsic in the afternoon, the topics will focus on the issues of migration and Brussels, as well as EU enlargement and the relevant deadline there of.

Hungary has always been a proponent of dialogue in all conflicts, PM Orban said, underlining, that conflicts can best be resolved through dialogue.

"We do not support any type of sanctions against any country", he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the Trilateral Summit of the three countries in Belgrade on September 29, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Milliókat sikkasztott egy cég ügyintézője

Milliókat sikkasztott egy cég ügyintézője

origo.hu
Vérfagyasztó felfedezést tettek Japánban magyar kutatók

Vérfagyasztó felfedezést tettek Japánban magyar kutatók

origo.hu
„Ha fizetsz, nagyon szeretnek, ha nem, azt éreztetik veled” – Görbe Nóra kitálalt a távozásáról

„Ha fizetsz, nagyon szeretnek, ha nem, azt éreztetik veled” – Görbe Nóra kitálalt a távozásáról

borsonline.hu
Idén is ingyenes volt a Kutatók Éjszakája

Idén is ingyenes volt a Kutatók Éjszakája

hirtv.hu
Titokzatos férfivel randizott G.w.M exe, Nagy Melanie - fotó

Titokzatos férfivel randizott G.w.M exe, Nagy Melanie - fotó

ripost.hu
Csodájára jár a világ: átadták Magyarország legfurcsább új útját – a kellős közepén vannak a villanyoszlopok, de ez jól van így

Csodájára jár a világ: átadták Magyarország legfurcsább új útját – a kellős közepén vannak a villanyoszlopok, de ez jól van így

vg.hu
Kétmillió forintos ruhában ment bulizni Szabó Zsófi - kép

Kétmillió forintos ruhában ment bulizni Szabó Zsófi - kép

origo.hu
NB I: Senkó Zsombort mentálisan felőrölte a sok kritika

NB I: Senkó Zsombort mentálisan felőrölte a sok kritika

nemzetisport.hu
A szakértő közölte, hogy miként kalkulálhatnak a nyugdíjasok

A szakértő közölte, hogy miként kalkulálhatnak a nyugdíjasok

magyarnemzet.hu
Jürgen Klopp új szemszögből beszélt Szoboszlai bombagóljáról

Jürgen Klopp új szemszögből beszélt Szoboszlai bombagóljáról

magyarnemzet.hu
A tested csodákra képes: így veszi fel a harcot a kórokozók, baktériumok ellen(x)

A tested csodákra képes: így veszi fel a harcot a kórokozók, baktériumok ellen(x)

life.hu
Könyvtáros kis hibával

Könyvtáros kis hibával

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Ukraine backs down, removes OTP Bank from black list

Ukraine backs down, removes OTP Bank from black list

The move comes in hopes that Hungary will no longer block EU financial support for Ukraine.
Tentacles of the American octopus in Hungary

Tentacles of the American octopus in Hungary

With the help of overseas globalists, Gordon Bajnai and his associates have set up a group of companies to run the Left's campaign machinery in Hungary.
Life now a nightmare at Mukachevo's Hungarian school

Life now a nightmare at Mukachevo's Hungarian school

The death sentence is being carried out by the new Ukrainian leadership, a teacher at the Transcarpathian school told Magyar Nemzet.
PM Orban: Let's turn European family policy around together

PM Orban: Let's turn European family policy around together

Hungary is internationally the most vocal advocate for families and improving demography. This will not change, the PM said.
PM Orban: Taking away the 13th month pension, as the Left did, never occurred to us

PM Orban: Taking away the 13th month pension, as the Left did, never occurred to us

Hungary's prime minister presented the government's latest decisions on public radio.
Bloody gang wars, parents and children killed

Bloody gang wars, parents and children killed

The wave of violence is unstoppable in Sweden.
idézőjelVélemény
Faggyas Sándor

Mindennap megszámláltatunk

Hiába szurkoltak és kampányoltak sokan azért, hogy a magukat kereszténynek vallók aránya 50 százalék alá csökkenjen. Nem csökkent!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu