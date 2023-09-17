időjárás 27°C Zsófia 2023. szeptember 17.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 27°C
Zsófia
2023. szeptember 17.
magyar

Tensions escalate on Lampedusa + videos

Jánosi Dalma (Róma)
1 órája
Tensions escalate on Lampedusa + videos

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, the situation is unsustainable on the Italian island of Lampedusa, with migrants reaching its shores en masse.

Tensions between Red Cross staff and migrants at the Lampedusa migrant camp continue to escalate, with renewed rioting among migrants who have had enough of waiting to be transferred to mainland Italy, according to the latest press reports. 

Law enforcement officials and Red Cross staff have explained that everyone is being moved to a reception center offering adequate conditions, but moving crowds of people is a complicated task, with thousands of migrants having to be transported daily by local boat services.

The island's residents are also finding it increasingly difficult to tolerate the massive migrant influx. They have blocked with trucks Vittorio Emanuele and Ariosto roads, signaling that they will not back down until the government ensures that migration takes place on routes bypassing the island, and demanding ships to be sent to the coast to immediately transport new arrivals to the mainland.

The demonstration aims to draw the attention of Italy and Europe to the unsustainable situation and to voice their readiness to do everything possible to prevent the setting up of another tent camp. On Saturday, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets to demand a solution to the situation.

 

Local residents said they are not afraid of Giorgia Meloni or Ursula von der Leyen, calling on the politicians to see for themselves the dramatic conditions.

On Friday and Saturday, shops were closed, as families with their children and elderly people took to the streets to show that they were ready to do anything to protect the island's peace and order.

If the government sets up a tent camp to expand capacities to receive migrants, they will move from the island, locals said desperately.

„Let's save our homes, let's save our country" is the slogan calling on residents to protest.

A new tent camp would in fact be set up to accommodate an increased number of police forces on Lampedusa, with the hot spot being located in the harbor of Porto Empedocle on the island of Sicily.

Building a new reception center on the island of Lampedusa is out of the question, said Filippo Romano, prefect of Agrigento, to reassure residents.

According to official figures from the Interior Ministry, 127,207 illegal immigrants have reached Italy's shores on routes across the Mediterranean since the beginning of the year. In the last four days, 11 485 people have arrived.

Cover photo: Illegal immigrants wait in the port of Lampedusa to be transferred to the warship Cassiopea for further transport to other parts of Italy on September 15, 2023. (Photo: MTI/EPA/ANSA/Ciro Fusco)

 

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Itt vannak a hatos lottó nyerőszámai

Itt vannak a hatos lottó nyerőszámai

origo.hu
Szívszorító üzenetet hagyott hűtlen párjának a TV2 sztárja

Szívszorító üzenetet hagyott hűtlen párjának a TV2 sztárja

origo.hu
Ő a hónap legaljasabb dolgozója: Kizavarta a boltból a fiút, csak azért, mert autista

Ő a hónap legaljasabb dolgozója: Kizavarta a boltból a fiút, csak azért, mert autista

metropol.hu
Kerkezék pontot szereztek a Chelsea ellen

Kerkezék pontot szereztek a Chelsea ellen

hirtv.hu
Teljesen váratlanul elhunyt a 23 éves, Angliában focizó kedvencünk

Teljesen váratlanul elhunyt a 23 éves, Angliában focizó kedvencünk

ripost.hu
Boeing-kapitány a börgöndi tragédiáról, a magyar hobbipilótákról, az „ungarische furfangról” és annak veszélyeiről

Boeing-kapitány a börgöndi tragédiáról, a magyar hobbipilótákról, az „ungarische furfangról” és annak veszélyeiről

vg.hu
Varga Viktor barátnője is próbálkozik a Sztárban sztár leszek!-ben

Varga Viktor barátnője is próbálkozik a Sztárban sztár leszek!-ben

origo.hu
Eleged van a fárasztó takarításból? Ezzel az új módszerrel könnyedén lesz mindig tiszta a lakás!

Eleged van a fárasztó takarításból? Ezzel az új módszerrel könnyedén lesz mindig tiszta a lakás!

mindmegette.hu
Csalás áll a Jumbo–Visma döbbenetes fölényének hátterében?

Csalás áll a Jumbo–Visma döbbenetes fölényének hátterében?

magyarnemzet.hu
Nem volt teljes az összhang Von der Leyen és Meloni közt Lampedusán

Nem volt teljes az összhang Von der Leyen és Meloni közt Lampedusán

magyarnemzet.hu
Kiderült, miért zuhanhatott a Balatonba a rendőrségi helikopter

Kiderült, miért zuhanhatott a Balatonba a rendőrségi helikopter

magyarnemzet.hu
Nagy Ádám tett róla, hogy Marco Rossi kritikusai muníciót kapjanak + videó

Nagy Ádám tett róla, hogy Marco Rossi kritikusai muníciót kapjanak + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Rioting at Roszke eight years ago after Hungary closed its southern border – internal security expert evaluates past period

Rioting at Roszke eight years ago after Hungary closed its southern border – internal security expert evaluates past period

Events in the past eight years have shown that the right decision was made, PM Orban's chief advisor on internal security said.
Matteo Salvini would welcome cooperation with Viktor Orban

Matteo Salvini would welcome cooperation with Viktor Orban

Right-wing alliance is needed to prevent the Left from winning, the Italian politician pointed out.
German MEP gives away why they want to interfere in Polish elections

German MEP gives away why they want to interfere in Polish elections

It isn't particularly surprising to see that attempts from abroad are being made to influence the Polish parliamentary elections.
Hungary achieves singular results with family policy

Hungary achieves singular results with family policy

Fertility rates have gone up, while the proportion of working mothers has also increased.
That's where we are standing now

That's where we are standing now

Once upon a time there was a Europe.
Dramatic videos of migrant crisis, Lampedusa has fallen

Dramatic videos of migrant crisis, Lampedusa has fallen

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini says the European Union has abandoned Italy and is attempting to wipe out his country.
idézőjelVélemény
Pilhál Tamás

Márki-Zay párttá alakítja magát, így segít a cövekelésben

Hogy minden esténk olyan szép legyen, mint a 2022. április 3-i!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu