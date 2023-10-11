As the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, worth a total of 691 million euros,

– Mr Varhelyi wrote.

⤵️ — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) October 9, 2023

However, as the decision was criticized by many European governments, it was eventually rescinded at an emergency meeting of foreign ministers.

The overwhelming majority of ministers was against the idea of the proposal of suspending the payments to the Palestinian Authority. This is the thing that matters,

− the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

Mr Borell said they can review the funds to check for any possible “leakages” to Hamas, and if there are leakages, then someone will have to pay the price for such a mistake.

The commissioner underlined that only two, or maybe three countries disagreed with the reversal of the decision.

The EU is the largest donor of the Palestinian Authority and humanitarian aid will be increased, Mr Borrell said. According to figures released by the European Commission on Tuesday,the Palestinian Authority has been given €410 million in 2021 and 2022, but funds for 2023 have not yet been allocated. An additional €271 million were donated by the EU to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees for humanitarian projects in the three years between 2021 and 2023, the commission's figures showed.

While the European Union is generously supporting the Palestinians despite the attack, funds for Hungary continue to be withheld, even despite the fact that - as Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto pointed out recently - Hungary is entitled to these funds.

According to European rules and regulations, these European funds must be transferred to us, whether they like it or not,

– the foreign minister has said.