időjárás 20°C Vendel 2023. október 20.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 20°C
Vendel
2023. október 20.

Gyerekeket használnak élő pajzsként – Sokkoló felvételeket osztottak meg a határt védő rendőrök

magyar

Lords of Gaza - what is Hamas and why did it attack Israel?

Gábor Márton
21 perce
Lords of Gaza - what is Hamas and why did it attack Israel?

Hamas, which was formed under the leadership of Imam Ahmed Yassin in 1987 from local members of the Muslim Brotherhood, operates on Sunni Islamic fundamentalist foundations and has denied Israel's right to exist from its inception.

Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by a large part of the world, including in the European Union. The group does not enjoy unequivocal support in the region either: Jordan and Egypt also see them as terrorists, the latter, following Israel's example, hermetically sealed off its border at the southern end of the Hamas-led Gaza Strip,

said Laszlo Dornfeld, who revealed that the organisation gradually radicalized, and in 1991 established the Al-Qassam Brigades, which are the armed wing of Hamas. The terrorist organization has been carrying out classic terrorist attacks since 1994, with the broad support of the Palestinian people.

As for Hamas, the expert says, it is important to note that they came to power in Gaza in 2006 through elections considered democratic by foreign observers, and also have a large support base in the West Bank. Despite this, the group is considered a terrorist organization by several Arab states in the region. 

Hamas's main external supporter is Iran, a Shia Islam country, but the common goal of the destruction of Israel overrides these religious differences. Qatar is also an important external supporter of the terrorist group. In addition, Hamas has close ties with other Islamic terrorist organizations active in the region, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah,

Dornfeld noted, pointing out that the strengthening of Hamas is attributable to two factors: on the one hand, its relentless promotion of the fight to abolish Israel, and on the other, its focus on targeting the poorer sections of society by maintaining educational and health institutions, and instilling the virtue of martyrdom in young people from an early age;

Hamas therefore, has control over Gaza and its more than two million inhabitants, which means a lot of potential jihadists for them, and is financially backed by foreign supporters. Gaza has received so much international aid in recent decades that they could have easily normalized living conditions there, but instead, the monies end up primarily in the pockets of Hamas leaders living abroad - mainly in Qatar, and they buy weapons and pay annuities to the families of martyrs who died in the fighting,

the expert said, adding that the European Union also features prominently among the foreign sponsors of terrorism, having provided funding for the construction of a water pipeline in Gaza. The pipeline never delivered a drop of water to the locals, as Hamas repurposed the pipes to make rockets.

As for the future of Hamas, the ball is in Israel's court. According to the senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, the main dilemma facing Israel now is whether to send its ground troops into the Gaza Strip. 

This would likely widen the conflict, new actors would join in, and would result in unbearably high military and civilian casualties. By upending a period of relatively tranquil detente, Hamas has proven that peaceful coexistence is not an option. This is definitely a huge dilemma for Israeli decision-makers, and the Biden administration in the US is also lobbying against a ground offensive.

said the expert, who believes Should Israel engage in ground operations, the fighting would likely end in the territory returning to long-term military rule. With nearly all Hamas leaders living abroad, an invasion would hardly bring the end of the organization, but the loss of their main base would considerably reduce their significance. If, on the other hand, Israel decides against deploying in the region, the whole conflict will increase Hamas's prestige in Islamist circles. Israel's entry into the Gaza Strip would further escalate the conflict and thwart the normalization process set in motion by the Abraham Accords.

 

Cover photo:  Militants of the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas fire rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip on  October 14, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Mohamed Saber)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Nem örülhet sokáig az októberi hőségnek

Nem örülhet sokáig az októberi hőségnek

origo.hu
Nagy a baj: több ország tett drámai bejelentést az izraeli háborúról

Nagy a baj: több ország tett drámai bejelentést az izraeli háborúról

origo.hu
Elhunyt a Rocky sztárja: Sylvester Stallone szívszorító sorokkal búcsúzik

Elhunyt a Rocky sztárja: Sylvester Stallone szívszorító sorokkal búcsúzik

borsonline.hu
Gyürk András: ellenséges lépés a bolgár gáztranzitdíj megemelése

Gyürk András: ellenséges lépés a bolgár gáztranzitdíj megemelése

hirtv.hu
Sport Forum Hungary: Dzsudzsák Balázs meglepő bejelentést tett

Sport Forum Hungary: Dzsudzsák Balázs meglepő bejelentést tett

ripost.hu
Brutális támadást hajtanak végre az oroszok, hatalmas bajban van Ukrajna

Brutális támadást hajtanak végre az oroszok, hatalmas bajban van Ukrajna

origo.hu
Dejan Sztankovics szívesen látná a Fradiban a szerb válogatott sztárfocistát

Dejan Sztankovics szívesen látná a Fradiban a szerb válogatott sztárfocistát

origo.hu
Milák útjai kifürkészhetetlenek

Milák útjai kifürkészhetetlenek

magyarnemzet.hu
A biztonságban közlekedők és a mentősök valójában együtt mentenek életet (x)

A biztonságban közlekedők és a mentősök valójában együtt mentenek életet (x)

origo.hu
A magyar vállalkozások negyede késve jut a pénzéhez (X)

A magyar vállalkozások negyede késve jut a pénzéhez (X)

vg.hu
Az adathalászat a kiberbűnözés egyik legveszélyesebb formája

Az adathalászat a kiberbűnözés egyik legveszélyesebb formája

origo.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Noose tightens around Ambassador Pressman, who does not deny any specifics

Noose tightens around Ambassador Pressman, who does not deny any specifics

Just how much of the diplomat's two-year lawyer's income of HUF 700 million may have come from the circle of Russian oligarchs with close ties to Putin remains unknown.
Terror shows EU's migration policy is a fiasco

Terror shows EU's migration policy is a fiasco

Expert: Radicalization is unpreventable for some immigrants
Its singular aim is to wipe Israel off the face of Earth, but what is Hezbollah?

Its singular aim is to wipe Israel off the face of Earth, but what is Hezbollah?

What is behind the name that has been frequently mentioned in recent days, how big is the Lebanese paramilitary organization and what threat does it pose to Israel?
David Pressman's alleged role in aiding Russian oligarch to evade sanctions

David Pressman's alleged role in aiding Russian oligarch to evade sanctions

During his time as a lawyer David Pressman, now ambassador in Hungary, may have assisted a Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin in evading economic sanctions.
Hungary FM hits back at Estonian premier's reaction

Hungary FM hits back at Estonian premier's reaction

Hungary's FM hits back at the expression of shock by Estonia's premier over the meeting between Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin, calling her reaction hypocrisy.
PM Orban holds talks in "China's Silicon Valley"

PM Orban holds talks in "China's Silicon Valley"

Hungary's prime minister traveled from Beijing to Shenzhen in southern China.
idézőjelVélemény
Hegyi Zoltán

Éri Péter emlékére

Amikor Rózsa Sándor többemeletnyi nagyságú portréja felkúszott a kirajzolódó trikolór elé, elállt a lélegzetem.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu