2023. október 17.
PM Orban held talks with Chinese President

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
PM Orban held talks with Chinese President

Talks with President Xi. Economic cooperation instead of isolation: this is the Hungarian model - PM Viktor Orban wrote in his Facebook post. Hungary's prime minister arrived in Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese President, where he is taking part in the One Belt, One Road forum.

We are working to strengthen Hungary-China relations. This is good for Hungary and good for the European economy,

− Mr Orban underlined.

Under Xi Jinping's presidency, China-Hungary ties have reached unprecedented heights, and this is extremely beneficial and useful for Hungary, PM Orban said. He thanked his host for the constant and unwavering support with which Xi Jinping has stood behind the development of bilateral relations.

Speaking about the One Belt, One Road initiative, Mr Orban underlined that Hungary had been its supporter from the very beginning.

We are convinced that this is an initiative that will change the world, change the global economy, and transform it into one that will benefit more people than ever before,

– PM Orban said.

He stressed that China can count on Hungary to remain part of the initiative in the future, regardless of European political debates, and that the country will continue to seek cooperation with Beijing.

China is Hungary's ninth largest trading partner, and this year it is once again Hungary's largest foreign direct investor.

Earlier, Hungarian PM Orban held discussions with his Chinese counterpart Li Jiang on Sunday.

I will do my utmost to pursue a foreign policy towards China worthy of our predecessors,

– said Mr Orban, who also held talks with the President of the China Construction Bank on Monday.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: Facebook)

Hungary President: "We need Serbia in the European Union"

Hungary President: "We need Serbia in the European Union"

Hungarian President of Katalin Novak held talks with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in Tirana on Monday.
Xi Jinping: We must raise Sino-Hungarian relations to a new level

Xi Jinping: We must raise Sino-Hungarian relations to a new level

The Chinese President said he appreciates PM Orbán’s visit to Beijing.
Trans-identified encouraged to chestfeed, even while on testosterone

Trans-identified encouraged to chestfeed, even while on testosterone

The health impacts of trans-identified mothers chestfeeding their babies while taking testosterone are unknown.
Western European Left's "migrant weapon" may backfire

Western European Left's "migrant weapon" may backfire

Due to the Left's support, Muslim immigrants are gaining ground in European politics.
PM Orban: Hungary continues to have high hopes for cooperation with China

PM Orban: Hungary continues to have high hopes for cooperation with China

Hungary remains China's good friend in Central Europe and Budapest has high hopes for cooperation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Fidesz: Hungary will not become an immigrant country + video

Fidesz: Hungary will not become an immigrant country + video

"The dollar Left would be ready to create migrant ghettos without delay."
Kis Ferenc

Révész szerint egy nemzet nem lehet büszke

Az élet bármely területén elért magyar egyéni vagy csapatsikereket közösségi élményként megélő emberek milliói kezdik elhinni, nem kell kicsinek lenni.

