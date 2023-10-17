Xi Jinping: We must raise Sino-Hungarian relations to a new level

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the third international forum of the One Belt, One Road initiative in Beijing on Tuesday morning, where the Chinese President underlined that he would elevate the Sino-Hungarian partnership to a new level.

President Xi welcomed PM Orban and said he was very happy to meet his old friend in Beijing again, as they have not met during the Coronavirus outbreak and only discussed Sino-Hungarian relations and cooperation between the two countries by phone.

You have a long-standing commitment to relations with China, actively support the joint development of the One Belt, One Road cooperation and contribute positively to the high-quality development of the joint initiative,

– President Xi said, adding that he appreciates the Hungarian prime minister's attendance at the forum for the third time, which also marks the 10th anniversary of the initiative. - I would like to take this opportunity to work with you and the other participating leaders to share the vision of cooperation, draft the blueprint for development and promote greater enhancement of cooperation in building the One Belt, One Road in the next ten years," he stressed.