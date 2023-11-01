A Four-Year-Old Kid could Replace Volodymyr Zelensky

Probably no one in Russia or at the Kremlin would have thought that they would be in stitches on Halloween, the scariest day of the year. Although no democratic elections are coming up in Ukraine, the "bastion of flourishing democracy", it appears that

a four-year-old kid could replace President Volodymyr Zelensky – at least that seems to be the view in US government circles after a trick-or-treating event making fun out of the solidarity with Ukraine and delivering another blow to the head of state.

"Apparently, the US wanted to emphasize the significance of this day when the spirits of the dead meet the living, according to the tradition in English speaking countries. The US president wore a Joe Biden costume at the event," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the US state secretary's surreal idea.

Every frame of the footage, taken recently at the Holloween trick-or-treat event hosted by Joe Biden at the White House, is worth gold. At Halloween, children dress up in scary costumes and travel from house to house, asking for chocolate and sweets. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken must be proud of himself for coming up with the scariest costume possible for his four-year-old son:

The boy wore the Ukrainian president's classic green sweatshirt, which Zelensky has worn nearly non-stop since the outbreak of the war, and the dark trousers weren't missing of course. And the Ukrainian/American pin was the perfect accessory. Blinken also maxed out his daughter's costume, draping her in the Ukrainian flag.

Halloween: Anthony Blinken dressed his son in a Zelensky costume, and his daughter wore a Ukrainian flag outfit.



Thank you 🇺🇸 for supporting 🇺🇦



P.S. I used to love this day and to be able to wear some cool costume and have some nice time with friends. Cannot do it now, but I… pic.twitter.com/MEOHFX4DO9 — Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) October 31, 2023

Of course, the people of the internet know no mercy, with one user sharing the video on social media site X with the following comment:

That's right, because it's customary to dress up as devils and monsters on Halloween.

Tony Blinken dressed his children up for Halloween as Zelensky and Ukraine.



That's right, because it's customary to dress up as devils and monsters on Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6SsFYnxOhq — Leandro 🇵🇹🇧🇷 (@leandro_ptbr) October 31, 2023

Another user pointed out that the world had witnessed a highly symbolic scene when the chief diplomat in charge of foreign affairs approached Joe Biden with his children dressed as Zelensky and Ukraine to ask for sweets, just as Zelensky does, asking for weapons and money.

🇺🇸‼️🚨 LMAO: Blinken’s kids came as the Zelensky’s to the Halloween party in the White House.



They went to Joe and asked for candy. How symbolic. 🤣🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4ZqSjQLZ9C — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) October 31, 2023

Yet another user highlighted how scary the situation itself is: Joe Biden handing out chocolate like a dear grandpa and the state secretary dressing his kids as a married couple. The Ukrainian flag costume is actually Ukraine's first lady, he explained.

Biden zu Halloween als lieber Opa der Süßigkeiten verteilt. Wem das nicht gruselig genug ist, der fühlt sich bei diesem Video in Selenskijs Haut ein: Außenminister Blinken hat seine Kinder als Ehepaar Selenskij verkleidet, die bei Biden um Gaben betteln.😏pic.twitter.com/RFOr0GmUIP — Zentrale Ermittlungsstelle (@ZentraleV) October 31, 2023

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Matthys)