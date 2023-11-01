időjárás 11°C Marianna 2023. november 1.
Marianna
2023. november 1.
A Four-Year-Old Kid could Replace Volodymyr Zelensky

Odrobina Kristóf
2 órája
Probably no one in Russia or  at the Kremlin would have thought that they would be in stitches on Halloween, the scariest day of the year. Although no democratic elections are coming up in Ukraine, the "bastion of flourishing democracy", it appears that 

 a four-year-old kid could replace President Volodymyr Zelensky – at least that seems to be the view in US government circles after a trick-or-treating event making fun out of the solidarity with Ukraine and delivering another blow to the head of state.

"Apparently, the US wanted to emphasize the significance of this day when the spirits of the dead meet the living, according to the tradition in English speaking countries. The US president wore a Joe Biden costume at the event," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the US state secretary's surreal idea.

Every frame of the footage, taken recently at the Holloween trick-or-treat event hosted by Joe Biden at the White House, is worth gold. At Halloween, children dress up in scary costumes and travel from house to house, asking for chocolate and sweets. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken must be proud of himself for coming up with the scariest costume possible for his four-year-old son:

The boy wore the Ukrainian president's classic green sweatshirt, which Zelensky has worn nearly non-stop since the outbreak of the war, and the dark trousers weren't missing of course. And the Ukrainian/American pin was the perfect accessory. Blinken also maxed out his daughter's costume, draping her in the Ukrainian flag.

 

Of course, the people of the internet know no mercy, with one user sharing the video on social media site X with the following comment:

That's right, because it's customary to dress up as devils and monsters on Halloween.

Another user pointed out that the world had witnessed a highly symbolic scene when the chief diplomat in charge of foreign affairs  approached Joe Biden with his children dressed as Zelensky and Ukraine to ask for sweets, just as Zelensky does, asking for weapons and money.

Yet another user highlighted how scary the situation itself is: Joe Biden handing out chocolate like a dear grandpa and the state secretary dressing his kids as a married couple. The Ukrainian flag costume is actually Ukraine's first lady, he explained. 

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Matthys)

This could Happen to Europe if Hamas Wins

This could Happen to Europe if Hamas Wins

After destroying Israel, the Hamas terror group would target the rest of the world, says Israeli Ambassador to Hungary Yacov Hadas-Handelsman.
Shocking Details: Hungarian-Israeli Teenage Girl Hides Under Bed, Terrorists Set Fire to House + video

Shocking Details: Hungarian-Israeli Teenage Girl Hides Under Bed, Terrorists Set Fire to House + video

A Hungarian weekly did an exclusive interview with Osnat Weiss, whose niece and her mother were abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7.
Ursula von der Leyen: Enlargement at the Top of EU agenda

Ursula von der Leyen: Enlargement at the Top of EU agenda

"Enlargement is at the top of the agenda of the European Union. It is a time of global turbulence, so we must strengthen the unity and the security of our continent," the European Commission head said.
Serbia Toughens Action Against Migrants Along Border with Hungary - exclusive report

Serbia Toughens Action Against Migrants Along Border with Hungary - exclusive report

No longer tolerating the situation, Serbia rounds up illegal migrants in a bid to crack down on people smugglers.
Hungary-Serbia Cooperation Agreement on Border Protection; Major Raids Under Way in Serbia

Hungary-Serbia Cooperation Agreement on Border Protection; Major Raids Under Way in Serbia

Interior ministry personnel found weapons, ammunition, psychoactive substances and uniforms in several settlements in Vojvodina, Serbia.
Leader of Vojvodina Hungarians Departs

Leader of Vojvodina Hungarians Departs

Istvan Pasztor, leader of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, died at the age of 67.
idézőjelVélemény
Szentesi Zöldi László

Népi írók üldöztetése 1945-ben

A kommunisták taktikai okokból lépéseket tettek a támadások lecsillapítására.

