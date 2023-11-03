időjárás 12°C Győző 2023. november 3.
Győző
2023. november 3.
magyar

"Berlin Owes Europe Apology for Willkommenskultur"

Magyar Nemzet
39 perce
"Berlin Owes Europe Apology for Willkommenskultur"

While one of Germany's largest newspapers published an extensive manifesto, laying out the most basic rules of human coexistence for those who came to the country as immigrants, the German government is wholeheartedly supporting the migration pact imposed by the European Union. The 48 Minutes current affairs program, hosted by Tamas Lanczi on Hungarian public television station M1, drew attention to this contradiction in German communication. In the program, Tamas Lanczi talked with Gabor Fodor, director of the Central European Political Transitions Institute (KRKI), Gabor Kalomista, producer and theater director and Levente Szikra, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights.

According to the report by Hirado.hu, the host recalled that the striking manifesto regarding migration was published in Bild, Germany's largest circulation paper. In it, the authors summarize in fifty points what is expected of those who come to Germany. Guests on the 48 Minutes program discussed the question of how sincere this manifesto is and whether a real political turn can happen in a state led by an unstable government.

 

Gabor Fodor said the carnage of Hamas in Israel has put migration in Europe in a different light. Gabor Kalomista believes that the Germans should apologize for unleashing the immigration crisis on Europe, as they were the drivers of the events.

You can no longer go down into an underpass at train station because you're afraid you won't come back up,

the producer and theater director expressed the gravity of the problem by summarizing his own experience, and also highlighted that in the  meantime, the unwavering support of NGOs facilitating the influx continues.

Citing the example of Sweden, he emphasized that this is no longer just a German problem. "This is the basis for creating migrant ghettos in Eastern Europe where they can dump people they do not want to see in their own countries," host Tamas Lanczi expressed his concerns. Levente Szikra pointed out that the German government continues to support the migration pact, requiring the distribution of migrants. "The situation is rather controversial, and I don't see any sincere intention on Germany's part to take a real turnaround," he remarked. "The fact that the Bild published a 50-point manifesto like this indicates a major change in the German press and public opinion," said Gabor Fodor, adding that German society is increasingly dissatisfied with the country's unstable government and a palpable shift is taking place across Western Europe regarding the issue of migration. 

"Germany has been facing this problem for a decade now," Gabor Kalomista said, adding that "the authorities are unable to tackle the issue because even if migrants are expelled, they refuse to leave the country". Levente Szikra pointed to the conflict between the elite and society, bringing up the results of the Bavarian  elections as an example. He highlighted that eighty percent of Bavaria's population believe that Germany's migration policy must change. He took the view that society demands and supports a change with a large majority, but decision makers are not brave enough.

It is disastrous that a country that is predominant in terms of its economy and size does not have a firm management at the moment,

Gabor Fodor pointed out.

"Do you think there will be an apology to Viktor Orban," Tamas Lanczi raised the question, noting that Hungary's stance on illegal immigration has remained unchanged since the very beginning. "I don't think there will be any, although there's no doubt that time has justified the Hungarian government's position," Gabor Fodor responded.

Cover photo: Migrants board a bus outside the crowd-management center in Spielfeld on the Austrian side of the Austria-Slovenia border on February 8, 2016 (Photo: Gyorgy Varga)

"Hungary is ready to become the European pillar of the bridge between East and West" + video

"Hungary is ready to become the European pillar of the bridge between East and West" + video

At the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister pressed for global cooperation to avoid the forming of blocs.
Taliban People Smugglers Bring Violence and Unscrupulousness to Serbian-Hungarian Border Region

Taliban People Smugglers Bring Violence and Unscrupulousness to Serbian-Hungarian Border Region

The massive revenues of radical criminal gangs are likely also being used to fund terrorism.
Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

The timing of Ukraine's announcement to halt Russian gas transit from 2025 is no coincidence.
Hungarian Military Industry - Rebirth from Scratch

Hungarian Military Industry - Rebirth from Scratch

The relaunch of Hungary's military industry as part of the defense and military development program announced at the end of 2016 is now showing visible and spectacular results.
PM Orban: A Great Step Forward in Energy Security

PM Orban: A Great Step Forward in Energy Security

Hungary's prime minister held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This could Happen to Europe if Hamas Wins

This could Happen to Europe if Hamas Wins

After destroying Israel, the Hamas terror group would target the rest of the world, says Israeli Ambassador to Hungary Yacov Hadas-Handelsman.
idézőjelVélemény
Faggyas Sándor

Bolyai kétszáz éves új világa

A matematikus paradigmaváltását joggal nevezik zseniális felfedezésnek, kopernikuszi fordulatnak a geometriában.

