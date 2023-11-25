EU Commission Denies Aiming to Influence Hungarian Politics with Outside Sources

During the campaign, Marki-Zay took a clearly pro-war stance, saying, among other things, that he would even provide Hungarian military support to Ukraine in the war against Russia if NATO were to bring such a decision. In fact, he campaigned a few days before the elections, saying that "Now, Ukraine is fighting our war".

It is telling that Peter Ungar, party chairman of LMP - also part of the left-wing party alliance -, said that foreign interest groups, not national but "service-type people", may have endeavored to promote a change in government by financially supporting the opposition.

The funding background of Mayor Gergely Karacsony's 99 Movement is also murky. What is known is that Gabor Perjes, who handled the movement's finances, paid more than 500 million forints (1.3 million euros) in cash into the organization's account on nineteen occasions between August 2021 and September 2022. Most of the donations came in after Karacsony was defeated in primary elections, and more than four-fifths of the money was in euros and pounds sterling.

Another 99 Movement member, Erzsebet Pusztai, said in July of this year that "these are probably foreign donors who have supported the movement in euros." Just who these generous donors are is still unknown, however, ongoing criminal proceedings may eventually provide some insight.

Last but not least, Brussels has also opened up the money tap. While the bulk of EU funds due to the country are still being withheld, they have embarked on financing a number of left-wing media outlets and leftist-liberal activist groups. As reported by Magyar Nemzet in September of this year, MEP Anna Donath testified at length that "the results of the work done two years ago have now reached Hungarian NGOs. Four Hungarian NGOs have received a total of 1.4 billion forints from this fund. The money will be distributed among Hungarian NGOs through a tender system". The stipulated amount was awarded to Okotars Foundation-led four-member consortium including the Autonomia Foundation, the Karpatok Foundation-Hungary and the Kozossegfejlesztok Association.