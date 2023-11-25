EU Commission Denies Aiming to Influence Hungarian Politics with Outside Sources

"The allegations in Hungary's National Consultation questions are completely untrue," and President Ursula von der Leyen was not at all concerned that she was featured on a poster campaign, European Commission Spokesman Eric Mamer said in response to Euronews' question. One of the eleven questions contained in the consultation deals with the issue exerting influence with foreign money.
The eleventh question on the questionnaire reads: "There are attempts to influence Hungarian politics with money from Brussels and overseas. What do you think about this?" The two possible replies to choose from are: "We need to be more stringent, i.e. enact more rigorous legislation, to prevent foreign influence," and "The current legislation is adequate."
It is worth reiterating that from the end of last summer it gradually came to light that Hungary's left-wing opposition campaign in 2022 was largely financed from abroad.
The Everybody's Hungary Movement (MMM) of the opposition's joint PM candidate Peter Marki-Zay, had managed in two years to increase its income 642-fold compared to the starting amount. In 2022, the movement received 1.85 billion forints (nearly 5 million euros) from the US Action for Democracy organization.