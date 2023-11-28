időjárás 4°C Stefánia 2023. november 28.
Botrány a Katonában: bűncselekmény lehet a Gyurcsány-pártnak adott kedvezmény

magyar

"No One's Asked EU Citizens If They Want Ukraine in the EU"

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
"No One's Asked EU Citizens If They Want Ukraine in the EU"

– In Kyiv on Monday, a European Commissioner discussed Ukraine's full EU membership and how the European Union, i.e. its member states, should provide an additional 51 billion euros - including for weapons - on top of the tens of billions of euros already given, state secretary Csaba Domotor pointed out in his Facebook post.

According to the Fidesz politician, they try to portray Hungarians as the ones attempting to put a spanner in the works. The problem, he pointed out, is that European citizens have never been asked, or surveyed for their opinion.

The state secretary's questions drew attention to the following key aspects that should be taken into account when considering Ukraine's accession to the EU:

  • it's a country at war
  • its war would be financed from European taxpayers' money 
  • this would completely transform the EU's assistance policy 
  • and the EU would be inundated with huge quantities of genetically modified Ukrainian wheat 

– They have not asked anyone, but we will, which is why we encourage everyone to take part in the National Consultation and have their say on all these issues," the state secretary underlined. 

 

Cover photo: State Secretary Csaba Domotor (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsák)

Ajánló

Russia's Future Aircraft Fleet: Anticipated Numbers Revealed

Russia's Future Aircraft Fleet: Anticipated Numbers Revealed

Despite the sanctions, Russian oligarchs are still managing to take their jets for a spin.
Alleged Key Figure of Budapest Mayor's Micro-Donation Scandal Lobbied against Hungarian Interests in Brussels

Alleged Key Figure of Budapest Mayor's Micro-Donation Scandal Lobbied against Hungarian Interests in Brussels

Csaba Tordai has worked in close cooperation with Soros's organizations over the past decade.
Unmasking Ukraine: The Hidden Lies Revealed

Unmasking Ukraine: The Hidden Lies Revealed

The parliamentary group leader of the Ukrainian Servant of the People party recently gave a tough and shocking TV interview.
Every Country Has the Right to Prevent Foreign Influence

Every Country Has the Right to Prevent Foreign Influence

Fidesz's parliamentary group leader gave details of the draft legislation on the protection of sovereignty.
One Hungarian Hostage Leaves Hamas Captivity

One Hungarian Hostage Leaves Hamas Captivity

18-year-old Noga Weisz and her mother have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip.
Jewish Students Live in Fear

Jewish Students Live in Fear

Many have personally experienced atrocities, while others are attempting to conceal their religion or origins.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Juszt László páros lábbal szállt bele az Orbán-kormányba

A baloldali megmondóember támadásba lendült.

