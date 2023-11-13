időjárás °C Szilvia 2023. november 13.
Zelensky Now Wants to Call Donald Trump

Magyar Nemzet
29 perce
Zelensky Now Wants to Call Donald Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly expressing concerns over a potential disruption in the flow of funds and weapons from the United States. According to Ukrainian press reports, he is seeking a telephone conversation with former US President Donald Trump. According to the Ukrainian Strana.ua newspaper, 

by reason of a Republican majority, Donald Trump now effectively controls the House of Representatives, which blocks the allocation of funds to Ukraine. Therefore, Kyiv is trying to organize a direct conversation between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky.

It's worth mentioning that earlier, Mr Zelensky has invited Mr Trump to Ukraine after the former US president had claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours.

Recently, Western media coverage has grown in its suggestion that weariness with the ongoing armed confrontation is spreading in the West, potentially signaling a decline in support for President Zelensky. For example, the New York Times has pointed out that Kyiv now struggles with general ammunition shortages.

Although US President Joe Biden has promised to support both Ukraine and Israel, the latter may sooner or later need the weapons that the Ukrainian armed forces have now run out of, according to Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Since initiating a counter-offensive in early summer, which was repelled by Russia's heavily reinforced defense lines spanning nearly 1,000 kilometers, Ukraine has only achieved limited territorial gains. Russia still occupies nearly a fifth of Ukraine and has launched new offensives in the east in recent weeks.

 

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: MTI/EPA/Szerhij Dolzsenko)

Ajánló

Hungary FM: Europe Grapples with Pressing Security Challenges

Hungary FM: Europe Grapples with Pressing Security Challenges

Chief Advisor: Taliban Deciding Who Enters EU Is Homeland Security Risk

The Taliban's growing role means frightening prospects in the long run.
Strong Message to Migrants Abusing Benefits System

Strong Message to Migrants Abusing Benefits System

"It's common knowledge that many North African families are sending their sons to Europe only to remit money home. But that's not what our social benefits are for," the German socialist politician said.
Mini Ghettos

Mini Ghettos

The overwhelming majority of the people in Hungary (yes, left-wingers, too) have been saying since the migration boom that we want to decide for ourselves who comes in and who doesn't.
Chief Advisor: Taliban Deciding Who Enters EU Is Homeland Security Risk

Chief Advisor: Taliban Deciding Who Enters EU Is Homeland Security Risk

The Taliban's growing role means frightening prospects in the long run.
European Affairs Chair: EP Decision Is Bureaucratic Terrorism

European Affairs Chair: EP Decision Is Bureaucratic Terrorism

The head of the European Affairs Committee of the Hungarian Parliament posted the message on her Facebook page.
State Secretary on Withheld EU Funds: The Actual Reason Is Out + Video

State Secretary on Withheld EU Funds: The Actual Reason Is Out + Video

The Hungarian state secretary reveals it in a video message.
idézőjelVélemény
M. Tóth György

Az októberi forradalom katonalapja

Minden lapszám felszabadult újságkészítésről, a forradalom céljainak megkérdőjelezhetetlenségéről, a szabad Magyarország iránti vágyról tanúskodik.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
