Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly expressing concerns over a potential disruption in the flow of funds and weapons from the United States. According to Ukrainian press reports, he is seeking a telephone conversation with former US President Donald Trump. According to the Ukrainian Strana.ua newspaper,

by reason of a Republican majority, Donald Trump now effectively controls the House of Representatives, which blocks the allocation of funds to Ukraine. Therefore, Kyiv is trying to organize a direct conversation between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky.

It's worth mentioning that earlier, Mr Zelensky has invited Mr Trump to Ukraine after the former US president had claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours.

Recently, Western media coverage has grown in its suggestion that weariness with the ongoing armed confrontation is spreading in the West, potentially signaling a decline in support for President Zelensky. For example, the New York Times has pointed out that Kyiv now struggles with general ammunition shortages.

Although US President Joe Biden has promised to support both Ukraine and Israel, the latter may sooner or later need the weapons that the Ukrainian armed forces have now run out of, according to Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Since initiating a counter-offensive in early summer, which was repelled by Russia's heavily reinforced defense lines spanning nearly 1,000 kilometers, Ukraine has only achieved limited territorial gains. Russia still occupies nearly a fifth of Ukraine and has launched new offensives in the east in recent weeks.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: MTI/EPA/Szerhij Dolzsenko)