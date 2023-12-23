időjárás 6°C Viktória 2023. december 23.
Viktória
2023. december 23.
Brussels Pours Money Into Ukraine While Blocks Funds For Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
16 perce
Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the European Union has allocated huge sums of money to Ukraine. Data from the Germany-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy show that the EU has awarded €84 billion in various types of aid since February 2022, let alone additional support from individual European countries, the Mandiner news portal writes.

Figures released by the Kiel Institute reveal that

newly committed aid plummeted dramatically between August and October 2023, with Western powers offering 90 percent less money than a year earlier.

EU institutions provided mainly financial aid, and only €5.6 billion of the €84 billion was military aid.

Speaking about the topic on Thursday, Viktor Orban told Hir TV that

it is not clear why we should decide about this €50 billion for Ukraine four years in advance.

Hungary's prime minister also found it problematic that the EU wants to finance this support from loans, the Origo portal reported.

Meanwhile, Hungary has not received the funds the country is entitled to, and so it is quite possible that the money of the Hungarians will end up in Ukraine,

Viktor Orban pointed out, adding that so far, €10 billion of the €32 billion due to Hungary has been released.

The prime minister highlighted that Hungary has not yet received a single euro cent of the loan taken out jointly earlier, so Hungarian MPs cannot be persuaded to agree to another joint loan.

PM Orban pointed out that allied with George Soros, some MEPs in the European Parliament regularly blackmail the European Commission in a bid to block the €32 billion for Hungary, because they are bent on channeling the money to Ukraine, and Democrats in the US, who he said are under Soros' control, want the same thing. "So far, we have managed to get 10 billion unlocked," he added.

A Financial Times szerint azon dolgozik az EU, hogy kikerülje Magyarországot és odaadja a pénzt Ukrajnának.  The EU is working to bypass Hungary and give the money to Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

The issue will be on the agenda again at the next extraordinary summit in Brussels on February 1. 

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference following talks in Kyiv on November 4, 2023, during Russia's war against Ukraine. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Serhiy Dolchenko)

