Plans Afoot to Divide Szeklerland and Merge Romanian Counties

2 órája
Plans Afoot to Divide Szeklerland and Merge Romanian Counties

There are currently 41 counties in Romania, but the latest proposal would leave only 15 in the country. The administrative units would be reorganized according to the population of small towns and cities, the Hungarian Mandiner news portal reports.

The plan's rationale, according to experts, is that by reducing the 41 counties to 15, including Bucharest, Romania could function more effectively.  

Bogdan Daniel Vișan, president of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, supports this approach, suggesting that municipalities should have a minimum population of 5,000, and cities should have at least 10,000 residents.

Marcel Ciolacu, Romania's social-democratic prime minister, also sees the need for administrative reform. He added, hiwever, that this reorganization would not start before the 2024 parliamentary elections.

While it's true that the proposal respects the borders of historical regions in today's Romania, this respect is appears way less important when it comes to Transylvania's counties. The proposal would, in fact, split Szeklerland in two.  Mures county, which has a 38% Hungarian population, including the 40-45% Hungarian population of Târgu Mures, would be annexed to the predominantly Romanian counties of Cluj, Silajdo and Banská Bystrica, while the Hungarian-majority counties of Harghita and Covasna would be merged with Brasov.

If this proposal is implemented, there would be no Hungarian-majority counties left in Romania. Harghita County, currently boasting an 85-percent Hungarian population, and Covasna County, with a 74-percent Hungarian population, would see their Hungarian proportions decrease to 43% and 54%, respectively, if merged with Brasov.

 

Cover photo: To mark the day of Szekler autonomy, fires of vigilance were lit in Budapest’s 21st district, Csepel (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovács)

Ajánló

Pressman Launches Another Full-Blown Attack on Hungary, State Secretary Responds

Pressman Launches Another Full-Blown Attack on Hungary, State Secretary Responds

The usual incitement from the US ambassador was addressed by State Secretary Zoltan Kovacs.
Hungarian journalist: Gang Rape by Migrants Unpunished in Germany + video

Hungarian journalist: Gang Rape by Migrants Unpunished in Germany + video

How much longer will the German society tolerate all this? And if they keep putting up with all this, what do they deserve? Hungarian journalist Zsolt Bayer raises these questions in the latest episode of his vlog.
Migration Yields € Billions for Terrorists + video

Migration Yields € Billions for Terrorists + video

All the way from Afghanistan to Hungary's border with Serbia, a terrorist organization dominates human trafficking networks.
Hungary Signs Nuclear Deal

Hungary Signs Nuclear Deal

The deal on tripling global nuclear power capacity was initiated by Emmanuel Macron.
Zelensky's High Fears of Viktor Orban Being Omnipresent

Zelensky's High Fears of Viktor Orban Being Omnipresent

Ukraine releases additional documents regarding why Petro Poroshenko was blocked from leaving the country.
2024 Could Mark Decisive Year for Ethnic Hungarians in Romania

2024 Could Mark Decisive Year for Ethnic Hungarians in Romania

President of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania highlights the importance of respecting minority rights during his visit to Washington DC.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Nagy Ervin újból nekiment Orbánnak, nem tanult Árpa Attila jobbegyeneséből

A színész nem fogja be a száját. Vagy mégis?

