PM Orban: European Commission Report on Ukraine is Fabrication

Technically, this is not a veto. According to the interviewer, all eyes in Europe are now on Viktor Orban, so he immediately asked the head of government why he was opposed to the possible accession of Ukraine.

There are two reasons: number one because they are not ready to negotiate and two, we Europeans are not ready to accept them as full members. The European Commission report stating that Ukraine has met four out of seven conditions is simply a lie. The country is known as one of the most corrupt in the world,

Mandiner quoted the PM's response.

Had a great meeting yesterday with President @EmmanuelMacron in Paris. The Hungarian position is clear ahead of the December #EUCO. You can read it in @LePoint :https://t.co/IkYaKdxKvY pic.twitter.com/PfhrkHr8QC — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) December 8, 2023

Viktor Orban noted that he had no idea whether French public opinion is aware of the economic impact of Ukraine membership, for example that France would have to pay 3.5 billion euros more a year into the common EU budget. "Do they accept that here?" the PM asked, expressing his belief that Ukraine would obliterate European agriculture the day after it were allowed into the common market. As the preparatory work to bring Ukraine into the European Union had not been executed, he pointed out, it would be better to postpone the start of negotiations to avoid committing the same mistakes EU leaders made with Turkey.

Human and minority rights not up for debate

The plight of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine also came up in the interview. Mr Orban said that human and minority rights are not subject to debate, nor should they be considered a precondition for membership. Ukraine must respect these rights, not because it wants to join the EU, but in order to maintain its relations with Europe, "otherwise, sooner or later we will have to drastically curb our cooperation with them". Hungary is always ready to make good agreements, however, the issues have to be classified accurately, he, for example, puts them into one of three categories: historical, strategic and tactical. Ukrainian accession to the EU is a historical one and that 40 years of political experience have taught him that total chaos threatens if bad decisions are made on historical issues.

That is why I do not wish to sign off on an agreement on the Ukraine question, but I am ready to do so on other issues,

he admitted.