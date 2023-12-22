Stunned Silence in Prague, Young People Horrified - On Site Report + Photos

The streets of Prague's city center echo of emptiness, only police cars and commandos roam the streets, and the occasional desperate passer-by stares blankly at the university building. The building is surrounded by journalists, wanting to take photos and make interviews about the tragedy.

Young people in Prague remember the victims who were killed by the Czech mass shooter. Photo: Sandor Csudai

One of the Russian female students grieving with her Ukrainian friends told our reporter,

