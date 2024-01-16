FM: Hungary Can Count on Austrian Support

"Vienna was the first stop in the series of consultations because Austria can be counted on to support Hungary's Presidency and Hungarian national interests in two key objectives: combating illegal migration and ramping up Western Balkan EU integration," he added.

On the issue of illegal migration, the minister stressed that Austria is one of the EU countries that not only speaks out but also takes action against it.

We, Hungarians are of the same mind. We have repeatedly made clear that for the bloc to stop illegal migrants instead of attracting them, a marked political shift is needed in Brussels.

Hungary has gained a lot of experience in this, While defending its own and at the same time the EU's southern border, Hungary has amassed considerable experience, FM Szijjarto recalled, noting that without Hungary's border protection measures and expenditure in the billions of euros, those hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants prevented from entering the country's southern border would all be living in Europe, further deteriorating security, increasing the threat of terrorism and the emergence of dual societies.

"Hungary wants to bring EU regulations in line with international law, which states refugees may temporarily reside in the first safe country," he stressed.

"As a neighboring safe country, Hungary takes in all asylum seekers fleeing the war in Ukraine, but the migrants arriving at our southern border from distant lands have passed through at least three to five safe countries and consequently have no right of entry. Only Hungarians have the right to decide who they let into their country and who they are willing to live with," he underlined.

A drastic political shift is needed in Brussels, the Hungarian FM stated, to prevent the EU from importing problems, and instead solving them locally where they develop.

As an example, he mentioned that in light of Africa's rapid population growth, rather than entice Africans to migrate, Europe should facilitate their remaining locally by investing, developing and providing training. This is precisely what Hungary is doing: supporting to the tune of several million dollars the development of African countries and providing scholarships to thousands of African students, he said.

Speaking about Western Balkan EU enlargement, Minister Szijjarto stressed that the countries of the region can provide the new impetus the EU is sorely lacking.

The European Union is in greater need of Western Balkan states joining, than these countries are of EU membership, so accelerating the pace of accession is imperative and is one of the objectives of the Hungarian EU Presidency,

he explained.

The two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral issues.

"In terms of energy supply, Austria is a reliable, predictable and fair transit partner for Hungary, with more than 20 percent of our annual gas consumption passing through the Alpine country," Mr Szijjarto said, adding that Austria and Hungary are both taking a practical and not ideological approach to energy supply.

The Hungarian minister assured his Austrian counterpart that Hungary will continue to support Austria's candidacy for UN Security Council membership for the period 2027-28.

Foreign Minister Szijjarto also met the head of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) and parliamentary FPO politicians who are members of the Hungarian-Austrian Friendship Society, and later on Sunday, had talks with the Austrian Manufacturing Industry Association chief.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Szijjártó Péter)