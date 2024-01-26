időjárás °C Paula , Vanda 2024. január 26.
Hungarians Use Consultation To Protest Against Brussels’ Elitist Policies

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
The national consultation has once again proved that the leftist liberal side in Brussels, at home and across the continent is not in conflict with the Hungarian government, but with the people, writes the Center for Fundamental Rights in its news analysis.

Ursula von der Leyen made a more explicit announcement than ever, precisely on the closing day of Hungary's national consultation survey. She declared that the European Commission is withholding the majority of EU funds due to Hungary’s rejection of gender ideology targeting children and the acceptance of migrants. This decision comes despite voters expressing their views on these matters with unprecedented unity in past referendums and substantial participation in the country's recent national consultation survey.

Of particular significance is the respondents' unanimous position on an issue that Brussels has labeled as Hungary’s »major sin«. A total of 1,519,899 people are against the creation of migrant ghettos, while a similar proportion of voters support Hungary’s Child Protection Law. Notably, 1,507,809 even advocate for stricter legislation,

– according to the analysis.

The think tank also highlights the rejection by Hungarians of weapons deliveries to Ukraine and their endorsement of ceasefires and peace (1,521,445 voters), aligning with key concerns for the government.

The recent public consultation has underscored the government's clear democratic mandate on these crucial issues.

Consequently, it's unsurprising that the return rate for the national consultation on sovereignty is one of the highest since 2010, especially as sub-units of the open society network in Washington and Brussels have recently attempted more transparent interventions than ever before.

The recent remarks of the EC President only serve as the icing of the cake,

– they assert.

 

Cover photo: Poster promoting Hungary’s recent national consultation (Photo: Istvan Mirko) 

Ajánló

Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary and Moldova want to strengthen cooperation even further.
Swedish PM and FM React to Hungarian House Speaker's Remarks

Swedish PM and FM React to Hungarian House Speaker's Remarks

PM Ulf Kristersson has accepted PM Viktor Orban's invitation, but it is not yet clear when the Swedish prime minister will visit Hungary.
HUF 3BN for Hungarian Research Group to Study Link Between COVID and Immunological Diseases

HUF 3BN for Hungarian Research Group to Study Link Between COVID and Immunological Diseases

Another twelve European partners contribute to the research.
Germany's Domestic Politics Thickens

Germany's Domestic Politics Thickens

The rainbow government coalition has to navigate turbulent waters to stay afloat.
LGBTQ and Migration Openly Admitted as Conditions for EU Funds + video

LGBTQ and Migration Openly Admitted as Conditions for EU Funds + video

Viktor Orban has already proven his government's resilience.
Hungary Enthusiastic, Unconditional Supporter of Moldova's European Integration Efforts

Hungary Enthusiastic, Unconditional Supporter of Moldova's European Integration Efforts

Moldova's accession would benefit the European Union, said Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Donáth Annát a saját Facebook-oldalán semmisítették meg a dühös kommentelők

Addig jár a korsó a kútra…

