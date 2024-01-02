időjárás 11°C Leona , Titusz 2024. január 4.
Hungary FM In Talks On Israeli-Hungarian Hostage Held by Hamas

Magyar Nemzet
2024.01.02. 11:09
Hungary FM In Talks On Israeli-Hungarian Hostage Held by Hamas

„On New Year’s Day, I had a telephone conversation with my friend Ron Dermer, minister of strategic affairs of the Israeli government”, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto began his post on social media. 

While we reviewed the situation in the Middle East, I reaffirmed the Hungarian position: we stand by the fact that Israel has the right to defend itself, and it is in the interest of the entire international community that there should never again be a terrorist attack anywhere in the world like the one that has hit Israel, he stressed.

FM Szijjarto underlined that they also discussed the situation of hostages in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian war.

Regrettably, Ron Dermer confirmed the sad news relayed by the media that the authorities had found the body of an Israeli-Hungarian hostage, a dual national. At the same time, we have mutually reaffirmed our commitment to freeing another hostage of dual – and therefore partly Hungarian – nationality, who is still being held by Hamas,

– FM Szijjarto wrote on his social media.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

Ajánló

Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

The newly appointed head also reveals the first task of the office.
How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

If things continue as they are, Ukraine will not be able to continue the war after 2024.
Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman recently said that the Israel-Hamas conflict will continue well into 2024, with experts predicting a protracted war.
PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

Hungary's prime minister shared his new "six-shooter" video, summarizing the key events of December.
Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Stable but fragile. This is how analysts describe today's Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the EU's peacekeeping mission is being led by a Hungarian commander, Major General Laszlo Sticz, as of January.
Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

The three leaders described family as the best environment for raising children, who mark the path on which nations walk and shape the future of the Earth.
Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Az Izraeli Védelmi Erők szóvivője nemrég közölte, hogy az Izrael–Hamász-konfliktus 2024-ben is folytatódik, a szakértők elhúzódó háborúra készülnek.

Csépányi Balázs

Így húzz hasznot az Orbán-gyűlöletből!

A biznisz az biznisz.

