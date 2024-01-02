Hungary FM In Talks On Israeli-Hungarian Hostage Held by Hamas

„On New Year’s Day, I had a telephone conversation with my friend Ron Dermer, minister of strategic affairs of the Israeli government”, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto began his post on social media.
While we reviewed the situation in the Middle East, I reaffirmed the Hungarian position: we stand by the fact that Israel has the right to defend itself, and it is in the interest of the entire international community that there should never again be a terrorist attack anywhere in the world like the one that has hit Israel, he stressed.