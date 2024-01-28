PM Orban Fortified with Hungarian's Bona Fide Position at EU Summit

Speaking for Hungary's government in Sunday morning's Kossuth Radio program, Alexandra Szentkiralyi thanked the more than one and a half million Hungarians who again expressed their views on the most important current issues by participating in the national consultation. She stated:

the overwhelming majority of those who filled out the questionnaire expressed their support for Hungary's sovereignty and independence, and at the same time indicated that they want to decide their own destiny and do not want their lives to be determined by a narrow elite in Brussels. They also made it clear that they are against war, sending weapons and open borders.

The government spokesperson stressed that the authority vested by the people serves as a strong mandate for the government to continue negotiations in Brussels, and for the cabinet to defend the will of the Hungarian people.

She considers it particularly important that while the people's voices are not being heard in some spots of Europe, and voters are at times forced to express their opinions using tractors, in Hungary people can speak their minds and are even prompted by the government to express their opinions without having to bang on doors.

Brussels seems to shy away from asking Europeans' opinions because the result may be contrary to what the Brussels elite is trying to trumpet with increasing intensity, she noted, pointing out that the Hungarian government, on the other hand, will work hard to take the voice of the people all the way to Brussels.

According to the spokesperson it has become unequivocally clear that

Brussels, under the guise of rule of law and other issues, is attacking the strong anti-migration and anti-LGBTQ propaganda stance of Hungarians by withholding money due to Hungary.

The government spokesperson expressed the hope that the outcome of Hungary's national consultation will bring Brussels back to its role of implementing the priorities set by member states, rather than continuing political games.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi said that at next week's European Council extraordinary summit, where a decision is to be made on the EUR 50 billion for Ukraine, the Hungarian prime minister will be equipped with the opinion of one and a half million Hungarians in his backpack. And the will of the people clearly points to taking steps towards peace.

If Brussels is serious about democracy and about working in the interests of European citizens, it cannot sweep the results of the national consultation, the will of the Hungarian people which the government will represent, off the table,

the spokesperson concluded.