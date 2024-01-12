időjárás °C Ernő 2024. január 12.
"We Must Win, We Must Defend Poland!" + Video And Photo Gallery

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
"We Must Win, We Must Defend Poland!" + Video And Photo Gallery

Despite the Tusk government's best efforts, a massive crowd assembled in downtown Warsaw on Thursday afternoon to protest against the current Polish government's measures seen as detrimental to the rule of law. The March of Free Poles featured speeches from former PM Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, president of the Law and Justice (PiS) Party, among others.

According to videos circulating on social media, the government of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has deployed a significant police presence at the site of the March of Free Poles, a demonstration advocating for the release of two imprisoned MPs, Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik. Despite the cold weather, at least 200,000 people decided to participate in the demonstration held in front of the parliament building (Sejm).

Tüntetés a demokráciáért - képgaléria

 

At 4 pm, marking the commencement of the demonstration, the first speaker was MP Przemysław Czarnek, Poland's former education minister. He asserted that Sejm Speaker Szymon Holownia was fearful of the people due to his lack of knowledge and respect for the Polish Constitution, which designates the people as the supreme authority.

He was followed on stage by MEP Zbigniew Bogucki, who pointed out that PM Tusk and his associates had campaigned on constitutionalism, but were now violating it. 

Mr Bogucki drew parallels between the actions of the liberal government formed a month ago and those of the Communists.

He was succeeded by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, president of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, who underscored that Tusk's government was undermining free media and showing complete disregard for the country's laws. They want to reorganize things how they were under their previous government but, as part of a larger plan, they want to end Poland's energy independence, and ultimately, its sovereignty," Mr Kaczynski was quoted as saying by the wPolityce news portal.

They will steer the entire EU, the whole of Europe, into a major crisis. We, here, are defending Poland because this is our duty. However, we are also protecting the peoples of Europe from this ideological disaster and from the return of German imperialism,

− the PiS chief pointed out.

We must win, we must defend Poland!

− Mr Kaczynski said, calling on every Pole.

The wives of the two politicians, Roma Wasik and Barbara Kaminska, expressed gratitude to the Polish people for their support. Mrs Wasik emphasized that the two imprisoned politicians should not be forgotten, while Mrs Kaminska pointed out that the two lawmakers were intentionally separated.

Former PM Mateusz Morawiecki also addressed the crowd.

Despite the fact that they stopped many buses on their way and falsified public information relayed to the people, there are hundreds of thousands of us here,

− he underlined.

Posing a question to all those who voted for the liberals, he asked if they really wanted a government that's bent on creating a media monopoly and putting the security of the country last? Poland's ex-PM said the Tusk government had created darkness in just over a month, in which, as the famous slogan goes, democracy will die.

We won't let the current power's actions go unspoken. We will hold them accountable for everything, just remember that,

− Mr Morawiecki promised.


 

Polish President Andrzej Duda received Roma Wasik and Barbara Kaminska on Thursday and assured them that he remains convinced of their husbands' integrity and will launch a new pardon procedure, writes the wPolityce news site. 

 

Cover photo: Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks at the March of Free Poles (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

Ajánló

PM Orban Praised, But Also Feared in Romania

PM Orban Praised, But Also Feared in Romania

Europe is in a political crisis, with no EU politician other than Viktor Orban having a vision, according to the sociologist.
Fidesz MEP: What's Due To Hungarians Is Due!

Fidesz MEP: What's Due To Hungarians Is Due!

The treasonous policies of the 'dollar left' have failed, the politician said.
Germany On The Brink of Exhaustion

Germany On The Brink of Exhaustion

People can see and feel that there is a giant problem.
Migration Poses New Challenges for EU

Migration Poses New Challenges for EU

Bloc members are taking action under state's competence to tackle the escalating migration crisis.
President Novak: Western Values and Eastern Respect, A Hungarian Trait

President Novak: Western Values and Eastern Respect, A Hungarian Trait

At the New Year's reception for the diplomatic corps, Hungary's president outlined the great challenges of our time and possible solutions.
Hungarian Leftist-Liberal Press Suddenly Mum on Trampling of Rule of Law in Poland

Hungarian Leftist-Liberal Press Suddenly Mum on Trampling of Rule of Law in Poland

Defending freedom of expression and the rule of law happens only on command.
idézőjelVélemény
Cseh Tamás Zoltán

Európa a szankciók igazi vesztese

Az orosz gázról való leválás gazdasági és versenyképességi lemaradáshoz vezet.

