Géza 2024. február 25.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Géza
2024. február 25.
magyar

Brussels To Take Away Member States’ Rights

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
35 perce
Brussels To Take Away Member States’ Rights

The European Union is continuing the process of amending the EU treaties, which is supported by Donald Tusk's leftist-liberal government, warns the Polish Ordo Iuris Institute.

The European Parliament has recently adopted amendments to the EU treaties that will see the community take over powers from the member states in ten areas. According to the Polish Ordo Iuris Institute, these include foreign policy, borders, currency, industry, cross-border infrastructure, climate policy, health, defense, education and family, the international V4NA news agency writes. 

Leftist-liberal prime minister Donald Tusk and his government have assured people that making changes in violation of the country's sovereignty are impossible, according to the Polish institute.

However, as usual, the assurances are not consistent with the actions,

– Ordo Iris chief Jerzy Kwasniewski pointed out, adding that Donald Tusk's sole aim was to avoid stirring up the public opinion.

Brussels wants to take away our army, control Polish industry and decide on the development of major projects without Warsaw's involvement,

– said the expert, highlighting that the Tusk government could have objected to the continuation of draft amendments to the EU treaties at various meetings, but failed to do so. Changes to the treaties also include the abolition of the right to veto on foreign policy issues, he pointed out. This means that it is possible to start a customs war with the US or Russia, going against Poland's interests, and even against a dozen EU countries opposing such a move.

This puts a huge area of independence in the hands of Brussels and Berlin. Only general resistance can stop Europe's unleashed German machinery taking over power,

– he added. 

The institute has sounded the alarm, pointing out that one of the areas at risk is defense. The implementation of the reform could result in the European Union taking command of the Polish armed forces, Polish embassies being closed and Polish diplomats being replaced by EU services. This would also be the ultimate surrendering of control over mass migration to Brussels. The European Union could also take control of key Polish industries, close mines and ports and gain exclusive jurisdiction over climate agreements, Ordo Iuris warned.

Cover photo: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (b) receives Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Warsaw (Photo: MTI/EPA-PAP/Leszek Szymanski)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orbán Viktor egy szupersztár - Origo Podcast

Orbán Viktor egy szupersztár - Origo Podcast

origo.hu
Orosz–ukrán háború: soha nem látott felvételeket mutattak be

Orosz–ukrán háború: soha nem látott felvételeket mutattak be

magyarnemzet.hu
Kihagyhatatlan akció a Sparban: ezekből most érdemes feltankolni

Kihagyhatatlan akció a Sparban: ezekből most érdemes feltankolni

mindmegette.hu
180 fokos fordulatot vett Geert Wilders?

180 fokos fordulatot vett Geert Wilders?

hirtv.hu
Színpszichológia: ezt árulja el rólad a kedvenc színed

Színpszichológia: ezt árulja el rólad a kedvenc színed

life.hu
Több baleset is történt az M7-es autópályán a köd és vélhetően füst miatt

Több baleset is történt az M7-es autópályán a köd és vélhetően füst miatt

hirtv.hu
Megdöbbentő, ki lehet Szoboszlai Dominikék új edzője

Megdöbbentő, ki lehet Szoboszlai Dominikék új edzője

origo.hu
Varga Barnabás: Az első derbimen jó lenne gólt szerezni

Varga Barnabás: Az első derbimen jó lenne gólt szerezni

nemzetisport.hu
Meghalt egy 22 éves fiú az Árpád fürdőben

Meghalt egy 22 éves fiú az Árpád fürdőben

magyarnemzet.hu
A Liverpool B terve Klopp helyére Szoboszlainak sem lenne ismeretlen

A Liverpool B terve Klopp helyére Szoboszlainak sem lenne ismeretlen

magyarnemzet.hu
Éppen csak elemelte a kezét a kormányról vezetés közben a sofőr, azonnal hozzávágtak egy 150 ezer forint értékű bírságot

Éppen csak elemelte a kezét a kormányról vezetés közben a sofőr, azonnal hozzávágtak egy 150 ezer forint értékű bírságot

magyarnemzet.hu
Alkotmányos puccsra készül Brüsszel?

Alkotmányos puccsra készül Brüsszel?

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

State Secretary: Government Chose Peace, Left Chose War + video

State Secretary: Government Chose Peace, Left Chose War + video

„In fact, the situation is even more serious: let's not forget that the left would be willing to dispatch Hungarian troops to the front line in Ukraine.”
Donald Trump: PM Orban Is A Tough, Smart Man

Donald Trump: PM Orban Is A Tough, Smart Man

The former US President praised Hungary's prime minister at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.
Help Is Still Needed After Two Years Into The War

Help Is Still Needed After Two Years Into The War

The Hungarian Interchurch Aid has helped more than half a million people in need because of the war.
Russia-Ukraine War: Could Dwindling Western Aid Cause Ukraine's Downfall

Russia-Ukraine War: Could Dwindling Western Aid Cause Ukraine's Downfall

Ukraine is on the defensive, while there is progress on Russia's side, the security expert said.
State Secretary: Burden of War Weighs Heavily on Hungary

State Secretary: Burden of War Weighs Heavily on Hungary

The expected outcome of sanctions has not been achieved.
Is Brussels Preparing a Constitutional Coup?

Is Brussels Preparing a Constitutional Coup?

Instead of further centralisation justified by political theatre and manipulation, we should create a new EU treaty from scratch.
Ma a kommunizmus áldozataira emlékezünk

Ma a kommunizmus áldozataira emlékezünk

A Terror Háza Múzeumban beszédet mond Rétvári Bence miniszterhelyettes, a Belügyminisztérium parlamenti államtitkára és Schmidt Mária, a Terror Háza Múzeum főigazgatója.

idézőjelVélemény
Felhévizy Félix

Gyurcsányék könnyen lehet, hogy már most elbukták a választást

Muszáj lesz vállalni ezért a felelősséget.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu