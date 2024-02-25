Leftist-liberal prime minister Donald Tusk and his government have assured people that making changes in violation of the country's sovereignty are impossible, according to the Polish institute.

However, as usual, the assurances are not consistent with the actions,

– Ordo Iris chief Jerzy Kwasniewski pointed out, adding that Donald Tusk's sole aim was to avoid stirring up the public opinion.

Brussels wants to take away our army, control Polish industry and decide on the development of major projects without Warsaw's involvement,

– said the expert, highlighting that the Tusk government could have objected to the continuation of draft amendments to the EU treaties at various meetings, but failed to do so. Changes to the treaties also include the abolition of the right to veto on foreign policy issues, he pointed out. This means that it is possible to start a customs war with the US or Russia, going against Poland's interests, and even against a dozen EU countries opposing such a move.

This puts a huge area of independence in the hands of Brussels and Berlin. Only general resistance can stop Europe's unleashed German machinery taking over power,

– he added.