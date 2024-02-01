– Brussels and the Hungarian "dollar left" have taken a pro-war stance from the outset, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch underlined in his latest video.

– Peter Marki-Zay, the opposition dollar left's joint prime ministerial candidate, went so far as to articulate, barely a few weeks after the outbreak of the war, that he would dispatch Hungarian troops to the front line. At the same time, Brussels has been fueling the escalation and protraction of the war for almost two years now with unrelenting funding and huge quantities of weapons..

Mr Deutsch recalled that Hungarians were the only ones in Europe who could freely express their views during the national consultation survey on whether they support Brussels' continued funding of the war next door. The incoming result of the survey is clear:

Hungarians want peace, not war. They are not in favor of Ukraine receiving another 50 billion euros without Brussels having the financial backing for it ready.

The national consultation has clearly revealed that Hungarians are pro-peace, in rejection of the pro-war stance of Brussels and the Hungarian "dollar left," the Fidesz MEP has said.

Hungarians also expressed their views on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungarian people have also expressed their strong views on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. In their opinion,

the conditions for Ukraine's EU membership are currently not met, considering that Ukraine is a country at war, and there are uncertainties about its population and borders.

Additionally, the integration of Ukraine would bring Europe's economies to their knees. "The alliance of Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats (KDNP) represents Hungary's interests when it comes to war raging in our neighborhood, which is why we continue to firmly reject the pro-war agitations of the dollar left and Brussels, and stand on the side of peace," Mr Deutsch has said.