időjárás °C Ignác 2024. február 1.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Ignác
2024. február 1.

EU-csúcs: Megszületett a döntés Ukrajna támogatásáról

magyar

Fidesz MEP: Hungarians Gave Their Opinion on Ukraine's EU Membership and The War + Video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
Fidesz MEP: Hungarians Gave Their Opinion on Ukraine's EU Membership and The War + Video

– Brussels and the Hungarian "dollar left" have taken a pro-war stance from the outset, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch underlined in his latest video.

– Peter Marki-Zay, the opposition dollar left's joint prime ministerial candidate, went so far as to articulate, barely a few weeks after the outbreak of the war, that he would dispatch Hungarian troops to the front line.  At the same time, Brussels has been fueling the escalation and protraction of the war for almost two years now with unrelenting funding and huge quantities of weapons.. 

Mr Deutsch recalled that Hungarians were the only ones in Europe who could freely express their views during the national consultation survey on whether they support Brussels' continued funding of the war next door. The incoming result of the survey is clear:

Hungarians want peace, not war. They are not in favor of Ukraine receiving another 50 billion euros without Brussels having the financial backing for it ready.

The national consultation has clearly revealed that Hungarians are pro-peace, in rejection of the pro-war stance of Brussels and the Hungarian "dollar left," the Fidesz MEP has said.

 

Hungarians also expressed their views on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungarian people have also expressed their strong views on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. In their opinion, 

the conditions for Ukraine's EU membership are currently not met, considering that Ukraine is a country at war, and there are uncertainties about its population and borders.

Additionally, the integration of Ukraine would bring Europe's economies to their knees. "The alliance of Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats (KDNP) represents Hungary's interests when it comes to war raging in our neighborhood, which is why we continue to firmly reject the pro-war agitations of the dollar left and Brussels, and stand on the side of peace," Mr Deutsch has said.

 

 

Cover photo: Excerpt from the video of MEP Tamas Deutsch (Source: Fidesz)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Itt vannak az Orbán-kormány legfrissebb döntései - Élőben a Kormányinfó

Itt vannak az Orbán-kormány legfrissebb döntései - Élőben a Kormányinfó

origo.hu
Veszélyes ételeket hív vissza a Tesco! Ezekből ne egyél!

Veszélyes ételeket hív vissza a Tesco! Ezekből ne egyél!

origo.hu
Lelőtték az Oscar-díjra jelölt film magyar szarvasát, még tart a helyszínelés – nyilatkozott a tulajdonosa

Lelőtték az Oscar-díjra jelölt film magyar szarvasát, még tart a helyszínelés – nyilatkozott a tulajdonosa

borsonline.hu
Megijedt a forint gyengülésétől az MNB: továbbra is két számjegyű az alapkamat

Megijedt a forint gyengülésétől az MNB: továbbra is két számjegyű az alapkamat

vg.hu
Váratlan bejelentés érkezett Katalin hercegné állapotáról, rengetegen aggódnak

Váratlan bejelentés érkezett Katalin hercegné állapotáról, rengetegen aggódnak

metropol.hu
B tervvel készül Brüsszel Orbán Viktor békepárti politikája miatt

B tervvel készül Brüsszel Orbán Viktor békepárti politikája miatt

hirtv.hu
Óriási fordulat Milák Kristóf ügyében

Óriási fordulat Milák Kristóf ügyében

origo.hu
La Liga: Nem tartom kizártnak, hogy a jövőben még leszek a Barcelona edzője – Xavi

La Liga: Nem tartom kizártnak, hogy a jövőben még leszek a Barcelona edzője – Xavi

nemzetisport.hu
Nem ült fel a provokációnak a magyar külügyminiszter + videó

Nem ült fel a provokációnak a magyar külügyminiszter + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Portik Tamás fia megtámadta a bírót a Fenyő-gyilkosság perének tárgyalása előtt

Portik Tamás fia megtámadta a bírót a Fenyő-gyilkosság perének tárgyalása előtt

magyarnemzet.hu
Egy nő, nem is akárki bírta rá Kloppot a Liverpool elhagyására

Egy nő, nem is akárki bírta rá Kloppot a Liverpool elhagyására

magyarnemzet.hu
Jürgen Klopp rég várt örömhírt jelentett be középpályásáról

Jürgen Klopp rég várt örömhírt jelentett be középpályásáról

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban Held Key Talks in Brussels

PM Orban Held Key Talks in Brussels

Hungary's prime minister held bilateral talks ahead of the EU summit.
PM Orban: EU Summit Kicks Off Soon

PM Orban: EU Summit Kicks Off Soon

Checking in from his social media page, Hungary's prime minister underlined that preparations were now heavily underway.
Hungary and Ukraine Engaged In Meaningful Dialogue

Hungary and Ukraine Engaged In Meaningful Dialogue

We asked Sandor Seremet about the visit of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjárto to Uzhhorod.
Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Hungary has an interest in the stability of the South-Eastern European region, said Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, who met his Bosnian counterpart in Sarajevo.
Romanian Publicist: This Is The Extent of EU’s Capacities Against Hungary

Romanian Publicist: This Is The Extent of EU’s Capacities Against Hungary

"In Hungary, a clear majority sees a well-reasoned, balanced path for Europe, all in the spirit of the continent's Christian roots.”
"Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

"Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

A politician from Slovakia's ruling party has taken a hard line against the EU, opting to side with Hungary.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Kirk kapitány az asztalra csapott, sistergős sallert osztott ki Brüsszelnek

A világhírű színésznek elege lett.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu