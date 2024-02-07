Rómeó , Tódor 2024. február 7.
Rómeó, Tódor
2024. február 7.

Reagált Izrael budapesti nagykövetsége Gyöngyösi Márton antiszemita kijelentésére

magyar

Russia-Ukraine War: Hungary Supports Immediate Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Life and Future Instead of War!

Magyar Nemzet
36 perce
Russia-Ukraine War: Hungary Supports Immediate Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Life and Future Instead of War!

The European Parliament's plenary session discussed Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which has been ongoing for nearly two years now, as well as the necessity of the EU's aid to Ukraine.

We must urge a ceasefire and peace talks, as achieving a lasting peace as swiftly as possible is the only solution, Fidesz MEP Andrea Bocskor said, calling on the pro-war liberal majority in the European Parliament.

The war in Ukraine has persisted for nearly two years, and all we've heard are the same empty phrases repeatedly claiming 'we will support Ukraine as long as it takes.' Yet, once you leave this chamber, you resume your tranquil lives. You seem to be driven by war fever, capitalizing on a tragedy in which hundreds of thousands have died, and millions have lost their homes, enduring the horrors of war. Enough!

– the politician underlined, adding that "We've also had enough of the false slandering of Hungary!"

Hungary has been standing up for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity from the get go, condemning Russian aggression and providing the greatest humanitarian aid in its history to the Ukrainian people! 

 – Ms Bocskor said. Hungary has taken in more than one million Ukrainian refugees, providing kindergarten and schooling, as well as free meals for the refugees' children. Moreover, Hungary is actively engaged in rebuilding a destroyed school and hospital in Kyiv province," Ms Bocskor emphasized. "We support life and the future," the lawmaker added. 

Young, old, women and children are waking up or going to bed to the sirens of air raids, not knowing when they will lose a loved one. And the longer the war persists, the greater the destruction, the more time it will take to overcome the psychological and physical consequences. As a Hungarian from Transcarpathia, this is the side of the war that I see: every day soldiers are being recruited and buried, including Hungarians from Transcarpathia, and life is becoming increasingly difficult, 

 – the MEP added.

 We've had enough! - Andrea Bocskor stressed. We need to call for a ceasefire and peace talks, as achieving a lasting peace as swiftly as possible is the only solution! Every day spent in war will bring more victims and destruction. This must end!" she said.

 

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Andrea Bocskor (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

 

