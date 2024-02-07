Russia-Ukraine War: Hungary Supports Immediate Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Life and Future Instead of War!

We must urge a ceasefire and peace talks, as achieving a lasting peace as swiftly as possible is the only solution, Fidesz MEP Andrea Bocskor said, calling on the pro-war liberal majority in the European Parliament.

The war in Ukraine has persisted for nearly two years, and all we've heard are the same empty phrases repeatedly claiming 'we will support Ukraine as long as it takes.' Yet, once you leave this chamber, you resume your tranquil lives. You seem to be driven by war fever, capitalizing on a tragedy in which hundreds of thousands have died, and millions have lost their homes, enduring the horrors of war. Enough!

– the politician underlined, adding that "We've also had enough of the false slandering of Hungary!"