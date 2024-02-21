Eleonóra 2024. február 21.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Eleonóra
2024. február 21.
magyar

The Curveball At The End

Szőcs László
1 órája
The Curveball At The End

The white smoke has risen: according to verified reports, Hungary's National Assembly could ratify Sweden's NATO accession early next week, and the Swedish Prime Minister will arrive in Budapest within days to hold talks with PM Orban. PM Ulf Kristersson's visit, under normal circumstances - taking place between EU member states, and soon-to-be allies in NATO - is about as newsworthy as checking the daily water level of the Danube in the small town of Gonyu.

But these are different times. For almost exactly two years now, the West, along with Ukraine, has been gripped by a state of war psychosis, shaping their fundamental perception, in which Russia's Vladimir Putin has replaced Bin Laden in the long line of Antichrists." This has triggered a massive hysteria that's brought everything to the surface: the United States, NATO's dominant member state, no longer adheres to formalities but openly seeks to exert pressure on its Hungarian ally. This includes David Pressman, the US ambassador in Budapest, who oversaw the recent opposition stunt in parliament from the VIP section. Also, the US senators, flying in from Munich on Sunday, aimed to give our government a bit of a dressing down regarding Sweden. Unfortunately, having grown weary of uneven relations in recent years, the government has had enough. As a result, the high-ranking senators had to make do with, among others, graft detective Sandor Lederer, who sawed down the memorial Regnum Marianum Cross in Budapest's City Park. After all, if there is no horse, the donkey will do. In any case, the senators explained that they had trust in PM Orban's pledge, the one he made during his state of the nation speech on Saturday.

Ajánló

Pressman Welcomes Key Soros Beneficiary

In addition to the US senators expressing 'concern' for Hungarians, Sandor Lederer, a 'civilian' member of the Soros network infamous for sawing down the Regnum Marianum Cross, was also hosted by the US Embassy.

Although, in principle, the pledge is about the Swedes, the process has ricocheted amid the current war psychosis. Nevertheless, we love the Swedes, more or less, so it's not the lack of love that hindered the ratification process. Besides Sweden's renowned meatballs and flat-pack furniture, their Gripen fighters have also proven invaluable. With these, we, as part of NATO, can safeguard their airspace (and, for the sake of our Baltic anti-Moscow friends, the emphasis is on the pronoun: their). At the turn of the millennium, it was the first Orban government that opted to purchase Gripen fighters instead of US F-16s. Negotiations on how to proceed are ongoing, but everything has its own order.

Just as in the case of the Turkish ratification, which directly preceded the Hungarian decision, the Swedes will have to wait for our approval.

 Parliament will convene next week to commence its spring session, and the agenda is being finalized. Those who can't wait for this, like the Americans, inadvertently reveal that they are not contemplating an alliance of sovereign states with equal rights. However, we, or at least the majority of the electorate, voted for a NATO made up of sovereign member states in the 1997 referendum. 

We've had our share of issues with the Swedes, and this is no secret either. Anti-Hungarian propaganda found its way into Sweden's public media and even into their education system.

We are countries of almost the same size, and it is evident that we hold different views on migration and gender ideology. However, we should be able to tolerate these differences. Hungarian schoolchildren are not taught to be anti-Swedish. This disagreement will likely be on the agenda of PM Orban's meeting with PM Kristersson in Budapest. There's no reason why we should not be on good terms with Sweden, which is becoming increasingly politically sober, either within the EU or NATO. Regardless of whether the Russian threat to us is real, it would be beneficial to move towards a Western security system akin to the vision of Charles de Gaulle of France, with sovereign nations expressing their will. In such a scenario, Europe would not be preoccupied with swiftly satisfying others' political interests. This would be the biggest curveball at the end.
 

Cover photo: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (Photo: MTI/EPA/PAP/Marcin Obara)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Még legalább egy hónapot kell várni Koltai Róbert és Pogány Judit fiának ítéletére

Még legalább egy hónapot kell várni Koltai Róbert és Pogány Judit fiának ítéletére

origo.hu
Nagy a baj: megtámadták Amerikát

Nagy a baj: megtámadták Amerikát

origo.hu
Özönlenek a gratulációk: új szerelmet jelentett be Szandi

Özönlenek a gratulációk: új szerelmet jelentett be Szandi

borsonline.hu
Búcsú a magyar címertől: doppingbotránya után országot vált az olimpia évében világbajnok kajakosunk

Búcsú a magyar címertől: doppingbotránya után országot vált az olimpia évében világbajnok kajakosunk

mandiner.hu
Itt a vége: súlyos döntést hozott a Pepco, a sokak által kedvelt üzletlánc

Itt a vége: súlyos döntést hozott a Pepco, a sokak által kedvelt üzletlánc

mindmegette.hu
Úgy szétrepedt Magyarország egyik legújabb autópályája, hogy legalább fél évig nem lehet rajta közlekedni – video

Úgy szétrepedt Magyarország egyik legújabb autópályája, hogy legalább fél évig nem lehet rajta közlekedni – video

vg.hu
Zelenszkij kábítószerrel áraszthatja el Európát

Zelenszkij kábítószerrel áraszthatja el Európát

origo.hu
Az első szárnnyal trükközik a Mercedes - fotók

Az első szárnnyal trükközik a Mercedes - fotók

origo.hu
Diákokat vittek el a rendőrök a kaposvári iskolából, azt is elmondták, miért

Diákokat vittek el a rendőrök a kaposvári iskolából, azt is elmondták, miért

magyarnemzet.hu
Egy kis Marjinskinológia (Kremlinológia már volt elég)

Egy kis Marjinskinológia (Kremlinológia már volt elég)

magyarnemzet.hu
Ungár Péter könnyen lehet, hogy beütötte az utolsó szöget is az ellenzék koporsójába

Ungár Péter könnyen lehet, hogy beütötte az utolsó szöget is az ellenzék koporsójába

magyarnemzet.hu
Újabb fordulat a holland nő ügyében, aki hétfőn megkéselte a társát a Kazinczy utcában

Újabb fordulat a holland nő ügyében, aki hétfőn megkéselte a társát a Kazinczy utcában

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Pressman Consults with Hungarian Helsinki Committee Co-Chair

Pressman Consults with Hungarian Helsinki Committee Co-Chair

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee has received substantial funding from Georg Soros in recent years.
Donald Tusk to Obliterate Catholic Religion

Donald Tusk to Obliterate Catholic Religion

Donald Tusk's government is bent on dismantling religion in Poland.
Former NATO Chief Commander Exposes Interference in Hungary by Soros's Network + Video

Former NATO Chief Commander Exposes Interference in Hungary by Soros's Network + Video

Yet another revealing video exposes the meddling by the organization run by David Koranyi, former adviser to Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony.
Hungary FM Pushes For Closer Cooperation With India

Hungary FM Pushes For Closer Cooperation With India

India could soon become the world's third largest economy, Hungary's foreign minister pointed out.
Pressman Welcomes Key Soros Beneficiary

Pressman Welcomes Key Soros Beneficiary

In addition to the US senators expressing 'concern' for Hungarians, Sandor Lederer, a 'civilian' member of the Soros network infamous for sawing down the Regnum Marianum Cross, was also hosted by the US Embassy.
Action for Democracy to Try Anew This Year

Action for Democracy to Try Anew This Year

Globalist forces haven't given up on colonizing Hungary.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Egy kis Marjinskinológia (Kremlinológia már volt elég)

Zelenszkij elnök paranoiás, akinek meggyőződése, hogy katonai puccs készül(t) ellene.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu