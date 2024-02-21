The Curveball At The End

Although, in principle, the pledge is about the Swedes, the process has ricocheted amid the current war psychosis. Nevertheless, we love the Swedes, more or less, so it's not the lack of love that hindered the ratification process. Besides Sweden's renowned meatballs and flat-pack furniture, their Gripen fighters have also proven invaluable. With these, we, as part of NATO, can safeguard their airspace (and, for the sake of our Baltic anti-Moscow friends, the emphasis is on the pronoun: their). At the turn of the millennium, it was the first Orban government that opted to purchase Gripen fighters instead of US F-16s. Negotiations on how to proceed are ongoing, but everything has its own order.

Just as in the case of the Turkish ratification, which directly preceded the Hungarian decision, the Swedes will have to wait for our approval.

Parliament will convene next week to commence its spring session, and the agenda is being finalized. Those who can't wait for this, like the Americans, inadvertently reveal that they are not contemplating an alliance of sovereign states with equal rights. However, we, or at least the majority of the electorate, voted for a NATO made up of sovereign member states in the 1997 referendum.