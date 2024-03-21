Center for Fundamental Rights Opens Its First Office Abroad in Madrid

"Our mission is to work for the return of the golden age in our countries. And I am convinced that there is no other way to do this than by building a so-called right-wing golden age, which will give us the strength and the instruments needed to preserve our Western civilization", said Director General Miklos Szantho in his speech.

What seems impossible today can become natural tomorrow is a lesson Hungarians have learnt throughout their thousand-year history, he stressed.

We, the peoples in Central Europe, experienced first-hand what it was like to defeat a seemingly invincible evil, communist totalitarianism, but we succeeded. And today, it may seem equally impossible to overcome the transnational ideological brainwashing by the left, yet in Hungary we have succeeded,

he said.

The Hungarians have shown that they can protect families against the "demographic winter" and illegal immigration, children against the LGBTQ lobby, our Judeo-Christian traditions and common sense against woke ideology, the general director of the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out.

Let's say it out that our opponents, the advocates of the open society, conspire every day to enshrine abortion in the constitution, promote euthanasia, and portray our children as dangerous eco-carbon footprints, and would even drag their countries into a bloody war. This, my friends, is nothing but the culture of death, and as Christians it is our duty to put a stop it ,

he stated.

Miklos Szantho highlighted that the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Hungary, the most significant event bringing together the continent's right-wing forces, will be organized for the third time in April, and that they are striving to extend the alliance to the political right in Iberia.

Budapest is already a strong bastion, so let Madrid be the next bastion of the right. Then let's take Brussels, and with our American friends, Washington this year,

the director general said in conclusion.

Pepa Rodriguez de Millan, parliamentary group leader of the Spanish right-wing Vox party, delivered a welcome address at the opening ceremony, praising Hungary for its focus on the protection of life, the well-being of families and the promotion of births.

Over the years, Hungary has been able to make a reality of what is unfortunately only a theory or a big wish for us today,

she said.