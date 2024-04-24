Menczer Tamásillegális bevándorlásEgyesült Államokantiszemitizmusdemokrácia
magyar

Communications Chief Reacts to Biden Administration's New Attack + Video

The communications director of Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats tells the US administration a few hard truths about democracy.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 04. 24. 13:29
Tamas Menczer, MP of Fidesz at the plenary session of the National Assembly on April 8, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Buzak)
The US government led by Democrat Joe Biden is once again attacking Hungary in its democracy report, Tamas Menczer said in a video published on his Facebook page. The communications director of Fidesz–Christian Democrats (KDNP) highlighted,

the reason for this attack is obviously that we hold a pro-peace stance and will not allow our country to be pushed into this war.

He noted that the Hungarian foreign ministry has also prepared a report on the state of democracy in the US and presented some of the findings.

 

Americans are fed up with Biden's immigration policy

Every year, four million illegal immigrants enter the United States at the southern border, with the authorities losing track of nearly all of them, Tamas Menczer said.

For the first time in modern US history, the southern border is being controlled by Mexican drug cartels instead of the US government,

he said, citing Florida Senator Marco Rubio as saying.

Surveys show that 75 percent of Americans consider the immigration crisis affecting the country a serious problem, he pointed out. "Yet Joe Biden is dismantling and destroying border security measures," he said of the US president's policy. The communications director of Fidesz-KDNP recalled that the most serious crimes are committed by illegal immigrants.

Murder of a 22-year-old female university student, sexual assault, knife attack, robbery, murder of a two-year-old boy and wounding of his mother,

he listed.

 

Worsening anti-Semitism in the United States

The report also covers anti-Semitism, which the pro-war US administration accuses Hungary of. However, the safest place in Europe for members of the Jewish community to live in is Hungary, Tamas Menczer said, adding that "they say so and confirm this themselves".  By way of comparison, he cited US figures saying

the American Jewish Committee reported that 74 percent of respondents said anti-Semitism is a problem in the United States, with 56 percent saying it has worsened over the past five years.

"So they see a worsening trend," he concluded. Voicing the opinion of the American public, Tamas Menczer said that they are losing trust in the American justice system, and that when asked about the past one year, 63 percent said that they currently feel less safe than a year ago.

So anti-Semitism is not a problem in Hungary. We have zero tolerance, and members of the Jewish community feel safe here. In the United States, on the other hand, anti-Semitism is a huge problem, as reported by the Jewish community there,

he underlined.

Orthodox Jewish man walks in Brooklyn,  New York City, on March 26, 2024  (Photo: AFP/Charly Triballeau)

"In light of all these facts, our American friends had better mind their own business," Tamas Menczer said in his message to the Western superpower. "No matter how much they try to push us into war, no matter how much pressure they put on us, we are on the side of peace," he said in conclusion.

 

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, MP of Fidesz, at the plenary session of the National Assembly on April 8, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Buzak)

