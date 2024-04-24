Communications Chief Reacts to Biden Administration's New Attack + Video

The US government led by Democrat Joe Biden is once again attacking Hungary in its democracy report, Tamas Menczer said in a video published on his Facebook page. The communications director of Fidesz–Christian Democrats (KDNP) highlighted,

the reason for this attack is obviously that we hold a pro-peace stance and will not allow our country to be pushed into this war.

He noted that the Hungarian foreign ministry has also prepared a report on the state of democracy in the US and presented some of the findings.

Americans are fed up with Biden's immigration policy

Every year, four million illegal immigrants enter the United States at the southern border, with the authorities losing track of nearly all of them, Tamas Menczer said.

For the first time in modern US history, the southern border is being controlled by Mexican drug cartels instead of the US government,

he said, citing Florida Senator Marco Rubio as saying.