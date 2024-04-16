Rendkívüli

Kiszállt a brüsszeli rendőrség a NatConra: végzésük van arról, hogy le kell zárni a rendezvényt + videó

DániademokráciaSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM Hits Back At Critics of Hungary's Democracy +Video

The foreign minister expressed pride in the state of democracy in Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 04. 16. 13:24
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen, April 15, 2024. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ritzau/Ide Marie Odgaard)
In Copenhagen on Monday, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade expressed pride in the state of democracy in Hungary, saying that if the Hungarian population were not satisfied with the government, they would not have won the last four elections with a two-thirds majority. During a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Hungary's foreign minister responded to journalists' questions regarding the criticisms of the state of democracy in Hungary by first saying that the issue did come up at the meeting, but it is important that mutual respect allows for the discussion of issues even when the parties hold different positions, said the ministry's press release. 

And if you have respect, then even the most difficult issues can be discussed,

he highlighted, but he also pointed out that he himself did not raise issues related to Danish internal affairs, and he never does in the case of other countries either.

He expressed pride in Hungary's governance, evidenced by four consecutive two-thirds parliamentary majorities, underscoring that the Hungarian people are the best judges of their democracy. This kind of mandate evidences that the government is doing its job well, he said, adding that if the majority of the Hungarians were not satisfied, they would replace the government, but that does not seem to be the case, as they have been given the confidence to continue since 2010 and do not need the judgement of others. In response to criticisms of Hungary's child protection law, FM Szijjarto asked how many people had actually read the text of the legislation.

I would urge anyone who intends to take a position on Hungarian laws to read them before commenting. For if you had read the law, you wouldn't be saying what you are saying,

he pointed out.

He emphasized that the law aims to reserve the education of children on sexual matters exclusively for parents.

On the battlefield situation in Ukraine and the EU's relevant policy, FM Szijjarto noted Hungary's direct, severe exposure to the war's fallout as a neighboring country, and called for bringing the armed conflict to an end as soon as possible. It is clear that neither side could win the war, he opined, pointing out that the European politicians who expected Ukraine to win were wrong, and Russia could not prevail either. Therefore a diplomatic resolution is needed, the question is when the peace negotiations can begin. "And the longer it takes, the more people will die, the more destruction there will be," he warned. "We hope for peace as soon as possible, a ceasefire as soon as possible, peace negotiations as soon as possible," he added.

Lastly, he reiterated that Hungary cannot support outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of NATO secretary general, as he had previously spoken of "bringing our country to its knees".

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen, April 15,  2024. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ritzau/Ide Marie Odgaard)

Fontos híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

