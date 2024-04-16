Hungary FM Presses for Stricter Immigration Policy + Video

Hungary and Denmark are committed to a strict immigration policy, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Copenhagen on Monday, adding that during its EU presidency Hungary would prioritize stopping migration. During a joint press conference held with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the Hungarian minister said they primarily discussed the priorities of Hungary's upcoming EU presidency.
This will take place at a time when the bloc is not in its best shape, he said, as its security situation and competitiveness have deteriorated dramatically in recent years.
In this context, the Hungarian minister said improving Europe's security and competitiveness would be the chief aims of Hungary's presidency. He underscored that without a stringent immigration policy, Europe's security would be compromised, as continued migration influxes could exacerbate security challenges, fuel organized crime, and heighten the threat of terrorism. "And we don't need any of these," he added.