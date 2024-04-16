Hungary FM Presses for Stricter Immigration Policy + Video

He stressed Hungary's steadfast commitment to a strict immigration policy, which is based on strong border protection and stopping migration instead of managing it. It must be made clear, he said, that migrants can only enter Europe legally, and help should be given at the location of the problem rather than the problem being imported. Africa’s population was on track to grow by an estimated 750 million in the next twenty years, he highlighted, pointing out that jobs, health care, and education must be made available to these people.

We’ll find ourselves facing an insurmountable challenge unless such conditions are provided,

the minister warned.

Commending Denmark's migration policy as a beacon of common sense within the EU, the Hungarian minister pointed to Denmark's strict measures and recent initiatives aimed at curbing migration. Peter Szijjarto also emphasized the shared export-oriented economies of Hungary and Denmark and the success both countries have achieved in this field. "So it's in our common interest that global trade should be free of barriers, fair and uniform," he stressed.