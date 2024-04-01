kisebbségi jogjogEurópai UnióKijevparlament
Kyiv Curtails National Minority Rights

The law on national minorities adopted by Ukraine's Supreme Council discriminates against those who speak languages that are not official languages in EU member states.

Szabó István
2024. 04. 01.
Ukrainian lawmakers voted to waive the parliamentary immunity of MP Vadim Novinskyi on December 8, 2016. (Photo: NurPhoto/AFP/Sergii Kharchenko)
The law on national minorities adopted by the Ukrainian parliament discriminates against people who speak languages that are not official in European Union countries, in particular Russian, Armenian and Roma communities. 

This was the conclusion the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reached in its report published in Geneva, the Armenian Radar reported.

OSCE PA President Pia Kauma Visits Kyiv
Pia Kauma addresses Ukraine’s parliament during her official visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 6, 2024. Photo: NurPhoto/AFP/Sergii Kharchenko

The paper notes that Kyiv's decision has improved the language rights of ethnic minorities speaking European Union languages, but the situation for speakers of other languages has worsened.

The UN also pointed out that the new Ukrainian law did not abolish another discriminatory provision affecting ethnic communities in Ukraine. 

The provision in question strips national minorities identifying their ethnicity with Russia of the right to peaceful assembly while the war lasts.

 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: NurPhoto/AFP/Sergii Kharchenko)

 

