Kyiv Curtails National Minority Rights

The law on national minorities adopted by the Ukrainian parliament discriminates against people who speak languages that are not official in European Union countries, in particular Russian, Armenian and Roma communities.

This was the conclusion the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reached in its report published in Geneva, the Armenian Radar reported.

Pia Kauma addresses Ukraine’s parliament during her official visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 6, 2024. Photo: NurPhoto/AFP/Sergii Kharchenko

The paper notes that Kyiv's decision has improved the language rights of ethnic minorities speaking European Union languages, but the situation for speakers of other languages has worsened.

The UN also pointed out that the new Ukrainian law did not abolish another discriminatory provision affecting ethnic communities in Ukraine.