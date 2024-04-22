PM Orban: Europe Is on the Verge of Being Dragged into the Abyss

Europe is one step away from the West sending troops to Ukraine, he stressed, likening the situation to kind of war vortex

that is dragging Europe into the abyss.

"Brussels is playing with fire, it is tempting God. World wars are never called that in the beginning. The Third Balkan War, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, the partition of Poland, and the end was two world wars," he warned. At the end of his post, the PM stressed that Hungarians are familiar with what war is like. At the same time, he stated Hungary's position: " We have to stay out of this war. This is not our war. We do not want war, and we do not want Hungary to become the plaything of great powers again."

So we must stand up for peace - at home, in Brussels, in Washington, in the UN and in NATO.

Viktor Orban concluded.