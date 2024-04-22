PM Orban: Europe Is on the Verge of Being Dragged into the Abyss

Tensions are rising in Europe, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, pointing out that the mood on the continent is one of war, and that politics is dominated by war logic. Everyone is gearing up for war.
"The NATO Secretary General wants to set up a NATO-Ukraine mission. European leaders have already been drawn into the war. They see the war as their war and they are fighting it as their war," Hungary's premier stated.
At first it was just about sending helmets. Then about imposing sanctions, but not on energy carriers, of course. Then, yes, on those too. Then came the arms transfers: first firearms, then tanks, then planes. Then financial aid. Multiple newer tens of billions. Now we are somewhere around a hundred billion in euros. Money, materiel, weapons, but the situation is not getting better, it's getting worse,
PM Orban expressed his concerns.