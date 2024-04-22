EurópaháborúOrbán Viktor
PM Orban: Europe Is on the Verge of Being Dragged into the Abyss

"We do not want Hungary to become the plaything of great powers again," the prime minister stressed.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 04. 22. 13:34
ORBÁN Viktor; MORAWIECKI, Mateusz
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (center) and former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a panel discussion on migration and border protection at the European Parliament in Brussels on April 16, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Tensions are rising in Europe, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, pointing out that the mood on the continent is one of war, and that politics is dominated by war logic. Everyone is gearing up for war.

"The NATO Secretary General wants to set up a NATO-Ukraine mission. European leaders have already been drawn into the war. They see the war as their war and they are fighting it as their war," Hungary's premier stated.

At first it was just about sending helmets. Then about imposing sanctions, but not on energy carriers, of course. Then, yes, on those too. Then came the arms transfers: first firearms, then tanks, then planes. Then financial aid. Multiple newer tens of billions. Now we are somewhere around a hundred billion in euros. Money, materiel, weapons, but the situation is not getting better, it's getting worse,

PM Orban expressed his concerns.

Europe is one step away from the West sending troops to Ukraine, he stressed, likening the situation to kind of war vortex

that is dragging Europe into the abyss.

"Brussels is playing with fire, it is tempting God. World wars are never called that in the beginning. The Third Balkan War, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, the partition of Poland, and the end was two world wars," he warned. At the end of his post, the PM stressed that Hungarians are familiar with what war is like. At the same time, he stated Hungary's position: " We have to stay out of this war. This is not our war. We do not want war, and we do not want Hungary to become the plaything of great powers again."

So we must stand up for peace - at home, in Brussels, in Washington, in the UN and in NATO.

Viktor Orban concluded.

 

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (center) and former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a panel discussion on migration and border protection at the European Parliament in Brussels on April 16, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

