Tusk Is Knocking On Wrong Door, His Attack Only Weakens Poland

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's continued attacks on US Republicans are weakening Poland's security, the Polish President's Chief of Staff pointed out on his social media. Marcin Mastalerek reacted to PM Tusk's recent harsh attacks on former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the CPAC Hungary forum.

10 dni temu w Nowym Jorku rozmawiałem z prezydentem Donaldem Trumpem o konferencji, którą atakuje @donaldtusk. Prezydent Trump uważa, że to świetna inicjatywa i popiera ją. Dlatego konferencję otworzyło Jego nagranie.



Byłem tam. @CPAC to największa Republikańska konferencja - w…

In his post shared on X, current PM Tusk said that while regions of Ukraine close to Poland are being hit by dozens of bombs, Morawiecki was in Budapest discussing up a joint anti-European strategy with far-right, pro-Putin politicians.