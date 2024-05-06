Family Organizations Urge Peace on Mother's Day

"Every mother wants peace!" the St Stephen's Institute said in a joint statement it issued with several family organizations and supporters on the occasion of Mother's Day. By joining the St. Stephen's Institute's call, the supporting organizations and individuals want to amplify the voices of mothers and express their growing concern, the statement said.

Regardless of party affiliation, they called on all Hungarian political organizations and responsible public figures to ensure that their policies and actions, both at home and abroad, should promote peace as swiftly as possible.

The bloody war has been raging in our neighborhood for 27 long months now, with thousands of mothers, including Hungarian women, having lost their most precious treasure – their children. Thousands of widowed mothers have to raise their children without a father. Thousands of mothers, living in fear after fleeing their homeland and leaving their parents behind, now have to care for their children,

– the statement warns. It highlights that in a Europe already grappling with a demographic crisis, it's exceedingly difficult to quantify the number of young women who, confronted with the fragility of peace, delay starting a family and may ultimately forfeit the chance of motherhood.

Instead of moving towards ending a protracted conflict, we are headed towards the threat of widening it further, with a growing number of European leaders making alarming statements and calling for direct military involvement, the statement said.

An armed conflict that spreads to Europe is every mother's worst nightmare, which is why, on this Mother's Day, we call with a clear and audible voice for peace, with concern for the future of our children.

– the statement's signatories said.

The initiative was joined by organizations such as ERGO (European Roma Grasstoots Organizations), the Men's Club, Ficsak (Association for Young Families), the Christian Women for the Family, the Hungarian Women's Interest Group, the Hungarian Women's Union, the Hungarians in Europe Public Benefit Association, Nőiszem, the St Stephen Institute and the Safe Society Foundation, and some prominent private individuals such as clinical psychologist and economist Melinda Hal, content creator Kata Kardosne Gyurko, communications expert Anna Nagy, child protection specialist Balazs Puskas, and documentary filmmaker Fruzsina Skrabski.