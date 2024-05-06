EurópaMagyarországjobboldalEP választásokOrbán Viktor
PM Orban: On June 9, Every Vote Counts!

What is at stake is Hungary, and the peace of Hungarian families.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 05. 06. 10:16
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
"On June 9, every vote counts. Let's protect the peace of Hungary and Hungarian families."  – PM Viktor Orban wrote on his social media, where he shared a new video.

– Let's reinforce the understanding of Hungarian people that the only reason we have a pro-peace government, the only reason we have a right-wing government, the only reason we can protect ourselves against migration, or our families against gender propaganda, is because Hungary has voters who love their country and will not allow these things to happen, PM Orban emphasized.

Hungary is able to defend itself so effectively because Hungarian voters are casting their ballots for forces that want to protect Hungary, Hungary's prime minister underlined. 

Help us, so that we can defend Hungary. At home, in Central Europe and in Brussels,

– Mr Orban asked, addressing his audience.

PM Orban also published a video compilation of the stops he made during the second week of his national campaign tour.

The second week of the campaign. We are on course: only peace!

– he wrote in his latest post, after participating in public forums held in the cities of Kaposvar, Nyiregyhaza, Jandi and Fehergyarmat this week.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

