PM Orban Welcomes Chinese President on State Visit to Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife, Aniko Levai, received the People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping and his wife at Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest on Wednesday evening, the PM's Press Chief Bertalan Havasi told MTI.

2024. 05. 09. 10:27
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport on May 8, 2024 (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
On the tarmac, children dressed in Hungarian folk costumes greeted the presidential couple, offered them bread and salt according to the ancient custom, and then the students of the Hungarian-Chinese Bilingual Elementary and High School welcomed the guests. There was also a short cultural program performed by the Csillagszemu Children's Ensemble.

The Chinese head of state's visit in Hungary lasts until Friday and marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, 

the press chief said.

PM Orban also pointed out on his social media page that no Chinese president has paid a visit to Hungary in the last twenty years. 

Welcome, President Xi!

the PM posted. 

Photo: Sziard Koszticsak 

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Pater Szijjarto also shared a video and pictures of the arrival of the Chinese delegation on his social media page. In his post he commented:

A historic visit.

 

 

