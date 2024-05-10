President Sulyok To Visit Beijing on Invitation of Chinese President

Everywhere we turn, news of the meeting between Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, President Tamas Sulyok, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with the outcomes of the Hungary-China summit, fills our ears and screens. On Thursday, President Sulyok took to his Facebook page to announce that he would be travelling to Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese President.

During our discussions, President Xi invited me to Beijing, which I accepted,

– Mr Sulyok said in his post.

Hungary's head of state also emphasized that "Hungary is the bridge between East and West." He stressed that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hungary and China, and expressed his pleasure at his upcoming visit to China.

I have only been serving as President of Hungary for two months, so it was a pleasure to welcome President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China,

– he wrote.