President Sulyok To Visit Beijing on Invitation of Chinese President

"Hungary is the bridge between East and West," Hungarian President Sulyok said, emphasizing the importance of Hungary-China ties.

Biró Réka
2024. 05. 10. 10:44
Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok receives Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Blue Salon of the presidential Sandor Palace on May 9, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
Everywhere we turn, news of the meeting between Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, President Tamas Sulyok, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with the outcomes of the Hungary-China summit, fills our ears and screens. On Thursday, President Sulyok took to his Facebook page to announce that he would be travelling to Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese President.

During our discussions, President Xi invited me to Beijing, which I accepted,

– Mr Sulyok said in his post.

Hungary's head of state also emphasized that "Hungary is the bridge between East and West." He stressed that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hungary and China, and expressed his pleasure at his upcoming visit to China.

I have only been serving as President of Hungary for two months, so it was a pleasure to welcome President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China,

– he wrote.

President Sulyok also gave account of his meeting with President Xi. "During our meeting, the Chinese leader stressed that the basis of cooperation between our countries is mutual respect and trust," he said. "I told him that our Fundamental Law also states that we respect the freedom and culture of other peoples and seek cooperation with all nations of the world," President Sulyok highlighted. 

 

Cover photo: President of Hungary, Tamas Sulyok (r) receives Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Blue Salon of the presidential Sandor Palace on May 9, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

